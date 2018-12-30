

Can Andrew Luck and the Colts muscle their way into the playoffs? (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

NFL Week 17

Fittingly, the whirlwind that is the final day of the NFL’s regular season will end with a huge game between the Titans and Colts. (Who knew in September that we’d be typing that?)

Among the many interesting facets it presents is this: Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has never lost to the Titans and, since 1970, only John Elway has gone 10-0 against a single team (that would be the Patriots).

The 9-6 Titans have won four straight games and can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Colts, winners of three games in a row, in Nashville. They can win the AFC South with a victory and a loss by the Houston Texans. A victory, coupled with losses by the Texans, Patriots and Ravens, would give them the division title and a first-round bye.

Since their 1-5 start, the Colts have won eight of nine games and can clinch a top 3 seed with a victory over the Titans combined with a Texans loss and Ravens loss/tie. Indianapolis will clinch the AFC South title with a win combined with a Texans loss. The Colts will clinch a playoff berth with a win. Indianapolis would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a tie combined with a Steelers win and a Ravens win/tie.

Overall, the AFC remains ridiculously wide open, with four teams still chasing the No. 1 seed — the most since 1992.

The AFC playoff race is going to be intense on Sunday with four teams playing for two spots and another four playing for a first-round bye. pic.twitter.com/xSK7hyIxEZ — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 28, 2018

Here, via The Post’s Matt Bonesteel, is how things stand heading into the 1 p.m. Eastern time games:

AFC playoff field

1. x-Kansas City (11-4)

2. xy-New England (10-5)

3. x-Houston (10-5)

4. Baltimore (9-6)

5. x-Los Angeles (11-4)

6. Indianapolis (9-6)

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

AFC clinching scenarios

Chiefs (11-4, vs. Raiders, 4:25 p.m.): Kansas City will clinch the AFC West title, the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win. The Chiefs also will clinch the No. 1 seed with a tie combined with a Chargers loss/tie, or a Chargers loss combined with a Patriots loss/tie and a Texans loss/tie, or the following combination of results: Chargers loss, Patriots tie, Cardinals win, 49ers win, Browns loss, Redskins loss, Cowboys loss.

Chargers (11-4, at Broncos, 4:25 p.m.): Los Angeles will clinch the AFC West title, the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win combined with a Chiefs loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Chiefs loss. The Chargers can only be the No. 1 seed or the No. 5 seed.

Patriots (10-5, vs. Jets, 1 p.m.): New England will clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win combined with a Chiefs loss and Chargers loss. The Patriots will clinch a first-round bye with a win, or a tie combined with a Texans loss/tie, or a Texans loss combined with a Ravens loss/tie and Titans loss/tie. New England will clinch a top-3 seed with a win/tie, or a Ravens loss/tie, or a Texans loss combined with a Colts win, or a Texans loss combined with a Colts/Titans tie and at least four wins from the following teams: Chargers, Eagles, Giants, Bills, Raiders.

Texans (10-5, vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m.): Most simply, Houston will clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win combined with a Chiefs loss, Chargers loss and Patriots loss. There are a number of other scenarios in which Houston can be the No. 1 seed, all of them involving a win and losses by both the Chiefs and Chargers plus ties elsewhere. Houston will clinch at least the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a win combined with a Patriots loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Patriots loss, or a win combined with a Chargers loss, Chiefs loss and at least one win from the following teams: Cowboys, Redskins, Browns, Rams and Seahawks. The Texans will clinch a top 3 seed with a win/tie, or a Titans-Colts tie combined with a Ravens-Browns tie.

Baltimore (9-6, vs. Browns, 1 p.m.): The Ravens will clinch the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a win combined with a Patriots loss, Texans loss and Titans win, or a win combined with a Patriots loss, Texans loss and Colts win, or a win combined with a Patriots loss, Texans loss, Titans-Colts tie and at least four wins from the following teams: Chargers, Eagles, Giants, Bills, Raiders. Baltimore will clinch a top 3 seed with a win combined with a Patriots loss, or a win combined with a Texans loss and Titans win, or a win combined with a Texans loss and Colts win, or a win combined with a Texans loss, Titans-Colts tie and at least four wins from the following teams: Chargers, Eagles, Giants, Bills, Raiders. The Ravens will clinch the AFC North title with a win, or a tie combined with a Steelers tie, or a Steelers loss. Baltimore will clinch a playoff berth with a win, or a tie combined with a Colts-Titans tie. The Ravens will be eliminated from playoff contention with a tie combined with a Steelers win and Colts win, or a tie combined with a Steelers win and Titans win, or a loss combined with a Steelers win/tie.

Indianapolis (9-6, at Titans, 8:20 p.m.): The Colts will clinch a top 3 seed with a win combined with a Texans loss and Ravens loss/tie. Indianapolis will clinch the AFC South title with a win combined with a Texans loss. The Colts will clinch a playoff berth with a win. Indianapolis will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a tie combined with a Steelers win and a Ravens win/tie.

Tennessee (9-6, vs. Colts, 8:20 p.m.): The Titans will clinch the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a win combined with a Texans loss, Patriots loss and Ravens loss/tie. Tennessee will clinch a top 3 seed with a win combined with a Texans loss and Patriots loss, or a win combined with a Texans loss and a Ravens loss/tie. The Titans will clinch the AFC South title with a win combined with a Texans loss. Tennessee will clinch a playoff berth with a win. The Titans will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss/tie.

Pittsburgh (8-6-1, vs. Bengals, 4:25 p.m.): The Steelers will clinch the AFC North title and the No. 4 seed with a win combined with a Ravens loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Ravens loss. Pittsburgh will clinch a playoff berth with a win combined with a Colts-Titans tie. The Steelers will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a tie combined with a Ravens win/tie, or a Ravens win combined with a Titans win, or a Ravens win combined with a Colts win.

Admittedly, this left the Steelers and Antonio Brown in the odd position of rooting for a Browns win.

who else has their #84 @browns jersey ready for Sunday? pic.twitter.com/09WIfhCKPM — Antonio Brown (@AB84) December 27, 2018

NFC playoff field

1. xy-New Orleans (13-2)

2. xy-Los Angeles (12-3)

3. xy-Chicago (11-4)

4. xy-Dallas (9-6)

5. x-Seattle (9-6)

6. Minnesota (8-6-1)

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division title

NFC locked in

New Orleans (13-2): The Saints have clinched the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Dallas (9-6): The Cowboys are locked in to the No. 4 seed.

NFC clinching scenarios

Los Angeles (12-3, vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m.): The Rams will clinch the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a win/tie or a Bears loss/tie. Otherwise, they will be the No. 3 seed.

Chicago (11-4, at Vikings, 4:25 p.m.): The Bears will clinch the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a win combined with a Rams loss. Otherwise, they will be the No. 3 seed.

Seattle (9-6, vs. Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.): The Seahawks will clinch the No. 5 seed with a win/tie or a Vikings loss/tie. Otherwise, they will be the No. 6 seed.

Minnesota (8-6-1, vs. Bears, 4:25 p.m.): The Vikings will clinch the No. 5 seed with a win combined with a Seahawks loss. Minnesota will clinch a playoff berth with a win/tie or an Eagles loss/tie. The Vikings will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with an Eagles win.

Philadelphia (8-7, at Redskins, 4:25 p.m.): The Eagles will clinch the No. 6 seed with a win combined with a Vikings loss. Philadelphia will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss/tie or a Vikings win/tie.

A nice gesture: Teddy Bridgewater will make his first start since the 2015 season, when he was with the Vikings. With nothing on the line Sunday against the Panthers, Saints Coach announced he would rest Drew Brees, giving Bridgewater (a free agent in 2019) a nice chance to show what he can do. If anyone deserves a chance at a comeback, it’s Bridgewater, who suffered a gruesome knee injury during a training camp drill in 2016.

Top story lines

What to do? What to do? The Eagles have been better with Nick Foles, but they’re committed to Carson Wentz. (Read more.)

Don’t tell Gisele: Tom Brady ‘absolutely’ believes he’ll be back next season. (Read more.)

Monday may not be so bleak: An uninspiring group of coaching candidates may help NFL coaches keep their jobs. (Read more.)

Ravens look tough: No one wants to play the Ravens in the playoffs. But first they have to get there and, yes, they all remember how last season ended. (Read more.)

The Redskins' foundation cracks: Eroding fan support presents owner Daniel Snyder with transcendent challenges. The team ranks 28th in attendance and last in percentage of capacity filled this season. Their average local TV rating for Fox broadcasts this season is 17.7, down more than 31 percent from the rookie season of Robert Griffin III. (Read more.)

Injury updates

No Gurley: Rams running back Todd Gurley will be sidelined as a precaution by a knee injury. “Based on just the information that I’m getting and just talking to Todd, I wouldn’t say that I’m concerned,” Coach Sean McVay said. “I think we want to be really smart about that. The thing that’s great about Todd is he’s very decisive and he’s a great communicator with regards to how he’s feeling. I think he understands his body better than anybody else. I don’t get the sense that he’s concerned, but we want to be smart about this.” That means sitting out the game against the 49ers.

Steelers change kickers: The Steelers placed kicker Chris Boswell, who had made only 65 percent of his kicks, on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury and signed rookie Matt McCrane. Wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) and running back James Conner (ankle) are questionable.

Browns rule out Ward: Cornerback Denzel Ward has been ruled out of the game against the Ravens because of a concussion.

Mariota update: Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who suffered a stinger injury last week, is listed as questionable against the Colts.

ATS / Betting tips

