

Braden Holtby stops Nashville Predators right wing Viktor Arvidsson, but was ultimately beaten six times Monday afternoon. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

This past year has been kind to the Washington Capitals, who celebrated a franchise-first Stanley Cup and then proclaimed their intention to do it all over again in 2019. And while New Year’s Eve is typically a time for reflection, the Capitals’ matinee against the Nashville Predators forced them to focus on the present and the challenge ahead of them if they hope to repeat as champions at the end of this season.

In a matchup of two teams expected to be contenders once again, the Predators beat the Capitals, 6-3, after Washington squandered a two-goal lead in the second period. That loss snapped a four-game win streak for Washington. With a cushion atop the Metropolitan Division, the Capitals are assured to remain in first place through Monday’s results. However, the defeat was a reminder that other teams are gunning for the defending champions, and there’s not much separation.

The Capitals took a two-goal lead on Chandler Stephenson’s goal 8:22 into the second period, but then some sloppy play started to catch up to them. For a second time in the game, the Predators were able to snatch back momentum with a quick response, Miikka Salomaki scoring just 1:35 after Stephenson to cut Washington’s lead to 3-2. Salomaki and Nick Bonino posted up in front of the Capitals’ net, and Salomaki was able to punch in a rebound to end a personal 26-game goal drought.

The next two goals were scored in similar fashion, with Nashville able to get to the high-danger areas and then capitalize on chances there. Off a won draw, Predators defenseman Roman Josi got a point shot on net, and while goaltender Braden Holtby stopped that, Ryan Johansen scored on the rebound. Then 14:30 into the frame, another rebound into the slot led to a goal-against, with Frederick Gaudreau lifting Nashville to a 4-3 lead and capping a stretch of three unanswered goals in less than five minutes.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis made it four straight goals for the Predators when he beat Holtby from the left faceoff circle 10:35 into the third period. Penalties to both Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin in the last four minutes gave Nashville a two-man advantage, and Viktor Arvidsson scored to send red-clad fans to the exits.

It was a startling reversal after a solid start for Washington. Less than five minutes into the game, center Nicklas Backstrom won an offensive draw and defenseman Michal Kempny’s slapper from the point beat goaltender Pekka Rinne for a first goal of the game. It was Kempny’s fourth of the season, a new career-high. He’s had a particularly good 2018, traded to the Capitals in February, a move that rescued his NHL career as he went on to play a key role in the team’s Stanley Cup and then earn a $10 million deal that will keep him Washington for the next four years.

The Capitals got more offense from their blue line 8:45 into the game, when defenseman John Carlson made a move to the front of the net then, as he was falling, he dished the puck to forward Jakub Vrana, wide open at the side of the net. Vrana one-timed the pass, beating Rinne before he could slide over to stop the shot. Vrana now has 12 goals this season, the second-most on the team and one shy of his total for the 2017-18 campaign.

Washington gave some of that cushion back when Nashville scored just 23 seconds later. Zac Rinaldo’s shot from the goal line was tipped by Rocco Grimaldi, making it a 2-1 game at first intermission.

The Predators entered this season considered to be one of the league’s top teams, but a spate of injuries had led to a six-game slide entering Monday’s matinee.

The Capitals haven’t had their roster fully available to them all season, similarly weathering injuries as well as a 16-game suspension to forward Tom Wilson to start, but the team got one key member of its lineup back on Monday. Defenseman Brooks Orpik had missed the past 27 games with a right knee injury that required an arthroscopic procedure.

With Matt Niskanen still out of the lineup with an undisclosed “upper-body” injury, Coach Todd Reirden had the defensive duos rotating within the game, and he also made an in-game change to the forwards, promoting Wilson back onto a top line with Kuznetsov and Ovechkin, a trio in the playoffs last season.

It ultimately didn’t help, and Monday marked a sixth straight game that Ovechkin hasn’t scored a goal.

Read more from The Post:

Eagles fans completely took over FedEx Field and it was so depressing

There now are eight coaching vacancies in the NFL

The Kirk Cousin, Adam Thielen exchange was a lowlight of the Vikings' futile ending

No NFL playoff team came further this season than the Colts