D.C. United has finalized the acquisition of attacker Lucas Rodriguez from Argentine club Estudiantes, a one-year loan with an option to purchase next winter.

To acquire his MLS discovery rights, United sent $50,000 in general allocation money to Atlanta, which had first taken interest in the 21-year-old midfielder.

Rodriguez promises to bolster an already formidable attack, led by Luciano Acosta and Wayne Rooney, and add to an Argentine-seasoned midfield. Acosta, the playmaker, is coming off his finest season in Washington and United is attempting to retain countryman Yamil Asad, who was on loan from Argentina’s Velez Sarsfield in 2018. (The club is optimistic of striking a deal.)

In theory, Ben Olsen could start the three Argentines in a line behind Rooney, the English striker who revived the organization last summer.

The undisclosed loan fee, one source said, would go toward the price of purchasing Rodriguez’s contract, a transfer that could cost more than $3 million. His international value is listed at about $3.7 million.

Despite his age, Rodriguez has played regularly in the Argentine first division, starting 53 league matches the past 2½ seasons and 12 Copa Libertadores games over two years. He also started for Argentina at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.

“We are excited to add a player of Lucas’s pedigree and experience,” Dave Kasper, United’s general Manager and vice president of soccer operations, said in a written statement. “Lucas can play any of the attacking positions centrally and in wide areas, and has all the qualities to succeed in Major League Soccer."

Though Rodriguez scored just seven league goals since 2015, United projects him to serve in a more influential role than he filled at Estudiantes.

He first appeared on United’s radar in 2015 when D.C. officials were scouting Acosta, Rodriguez’s Estudiantes teammate. United acquired Acosta in 2016 on loan and bought him outright the following year.

Rodriguez’s arrival would allow United to consider shifting winger Paul Arriola to the backline — if the organization does not acquire a starting-caliber player to fill a glaring void at right back. Nick DeLeon signed with Toronto FC and Oniel Fisher is unavailable until the summer after undergoing ACL surgery in the fall.

The Rodriguez move seems likely to prompt a midfield departure: Asad’s return would jeopardize Hungary’s Zoltan Stieber, who was relegated to reserve duty late last season, and with a $1 million guaranteed contract, might end up elsewhere in MLS or back in Europe.

Meantime, with training camp set to start in three weeks, United continues to pursue defensive help — the team has just four healthy candidates — and a forward to back up Rooney after Darren Mattocks’s departure. The club is also trying to cut ties with reserve goalkeeper David Ousted, who became expendable when United made its first move of the offseason, acquiring Earl Edwards Jr. from Orlando City.