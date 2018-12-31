

Eagles fans celebrate a touchdown against the Redskins on Sunday at FedEx Field. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

With the Redskins out of playoff contention and the Eagles needing a win to keep their postseason hopes alive, there was a predictably healthy contingent of green-clad Philadelphia fans in the crowd at FedEx Field for Sunday’s regular season finale. By some estimates, Eagles fans accounted for 80 percent of the 63,188 in attendance, and as depressing as that number might seem, the sights and sounds coming out of Landover were somehow even worse.

The Redskins took the field as a team, rather than by position group, and they did so to loud boos from the Philadelphia faithful.

Redskins take the field to loud boos pic.twitter.com/fP56AHUMOm — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) December 30, 2018

“Fly, Eagles Fly” was the song of the evening. While the Eagles fans in attendance would’ve drowned out “Hail to the Redskins” with boos had the Redskins Band been given an opportunity to play it, Philadelphia shut out Washington for the first time since 1980.

Eagles fans run Fedex Field pic.twitter.com/uCd0U44Liv — D Up (@Zay973) December 30, 2018

“The Eagles fans are unbelievable,” Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles said afterward. “I’ve said it before, I know we’re not at [Lincoln Financial Field], but playing at the Linc, running out of the Linc, there’s nothing like it. And then you make this the Linc today. They were out there, they were loud, the support, I mean, the whole stadium was green. That’s always huge. Our fans give us such amazing support and we love it.”

The Redskins threw an interception on their first play from scrimmage and did nothing the rest of the game to quiet the pro-Eagles crowd. Being in the lower bowl at FedEx Field on Sunday was like being in Philadelphia, only there wasn’t a place to get a decent cheesesteak.

[For Redskins and their shrinking fan base, it's been a long fall under Daniel Snyder]

“It’s disappointing for sure,” Coach Jay Gruden said of the scene in the stands. “It’s my job to make sure the fans come here [by putting] a product on the field. Hopefully, we’ll regain that support sometime soon — very, very soon. Until then, we have a lot of work to do.”

After the game, green jerseys and chants of E-A-G-L-E-S! filled the concourse, where Eagles fans gathered to watch the final few minutes of the Bears-Vikings showdown in Minnesota.

What it feels like leaving a Redskins home game. pic.twitter.com/ElCjEJ5vG2 — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) December 31, 2018

Eagles fans erupted in celebration after the Bears put the finishing touches on their 24-10 win, a result that, coupled with Philadelphia’s triumph, clinched the final NFC wild card spot for the defending Super Bowl champions. Redskins owner Daniel Snyder should’ve ordered the TVs be turned off to deny Eagles fans the satisfaction, but then that’s no way to treat your most loyal customers.

This happened tonight at FedEx Field. I hope Snyder was still there. pic.twitter.com/7iLecc9yVQ — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) December 31, 2018

