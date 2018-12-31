

Philip Rivers and the Chargers will make the AFC bracket a tough slog. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The NFL’s regular season has come to a close and it is now time to shift our focus to the playoffs. The first item on our to-do list is figuring out which team has the easiest path to Super Bowl LIII, to be played in Atlanta. Sure, each team theoretically has a chance to be the NFL’s champion, but with first-round byes and home-field advantage tilting the odds, not all paths are created equal. And AFC favorites should be particularly fearful.

To help figure out who should reach the Super Bowl, consider our league-projection formula, which helps determine how often one team should beat another based on its actual and projected win rates. That gives us true-talent win rates for every team — helpful for judging strength of schedule.

For example, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the 2018 New Orleans Saints, should win 76 percent of their games played based on their 2018 performance. That helps makes their path out of the conference to Super Bowl LIII look easy. After all, they don’t have to play themselves and the average true-talent win rates of their potential opponents in the NFC totals just .602, meaning the Saints are up against playoff opponents who have shown to be slightly better than an 9-7 team on a neutral field. The No. 2 seed in the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams, have to navigate against opponents with an average true-talent win rate of .617 and the No. 3 seed Chicago Bears need to deal with opponents who should produce a win rate of .635 based on their performance in 2018 alone.

On the whole, things appear likely to proceed according to seed in the NFC.



NFC path to Super Bowl LIII

The AFC isn’t so orderly and it has the Los Angeles Chargers to thank.

The Chargers scored 2.5 points per drive in 2018, the fourth-most after the Chiefs, Saints and Rams, and allowed 1.9 points per drive, a below-average rate. When those are adjusted for strength of schedule, Los Angeles is the second-most efficient team this year, per Football Outsiders. But here’s the kicker: the Chargers are the No. 5 seed in the AFC. A win against the Baltimore Ravens during the first-round of the playoffs means they could face the Chiefs in Kansas City in the second round, giving the Chiefs a more difficult road to the AFC championship game than if they played any of the other potential AFC playoff opponents.



Chiefs' chances to beat potential 2018 AFC playoff opponents at home

Because of this, the Houston Texans have the easiest path to the Super Bowl based solely on strength of schedule. They host the Indianapolis Colts in the first round and, if victorious (67 percent chance), would play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Round 2. Normally going through Foxboro is a postseason death knell but this Patriots team isn’t as dominant as those we have seen in the past. For example, quarterback Tom Brady is the seventh-most valuable passer of 2018 per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating (he was third in 2017 and second in 2016) plus the offense has scored four points per game more than expected this season after adjusting for the down, distance and field position of each play, the 13th best mark for the team since 2000, the first year Bill Belichick assumed coaching responsibilities. That’s offset slightly by the defense (three points saved per game, sixth-best in Belichick era) but it still gives the Texans a fighting chance in this second-round matchup.

The Chiefs have the second-easiest path followed by the Chargers and Patriots, leaving the Colts/Titans and Baltimore Ravens to round out the field.



AFC path to Super Bowl LIII

Talent is one thing, home-field advantage and the benefit of a bye week is another. As a result, the Saints have a league-high 22 percent chance to win Super Bowl LIII, followed by the Chiefs (18 percent), Rams (14 percent) and Patriots (11 percent). But as you can see, the Chargers are not far behind (8 percent), with better chances to become champions than division winners like the Bears, Ravens, Cowboys and Texans.



Chances to win Super Bowl LIII

