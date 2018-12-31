

Adrian Peterson, left, and wide receiver Jamison Crowder greet each other as the Redskins clean out their lockers Monday. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Jamison Crowder tossed his belongings into a black trash bag on Monday morning, wondering aloud if it would be the final time at his locker at Redskins Park.

“It is what it is,” Crowder quietly confessed, because he is now an unrestricted free agent and has little idea if the Redskins will pay up to retain him.

Crowder is expected to be among the more coveted free agent wide receivers this offseason, even as he hobbled to his least productive season. He had caught 192 passes with an 11.7 yards per catch average during his first three seasons in the league, including 67 and 66 catches for a combined 10 touchdowns in each of his previous two seasons, but his total dipped to just 29 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns during an injury-plagued 2018.

“My worst memory for sure is that I got injured. I had to sit out seven [games]. That’s part of the game. I tried to come back here and do as much as I could,” said the 25-year-old Crowder. “It is a little weird. I just don’t know what’s going to happen. I just have to wait and see what is going to happen.”

After delivering his best performance of the season with five catches for 78 yards in a Week 15 loss to Tennessee, Crowder recorded just one catch for seven yards in a 24-0 loss to Philadelphia in the season-finale on Sunday. Still, teammates lobbied for the Redskins to re-sign Crowder as he packed up at the practice facility on Monday.

“You gotta pay him,” running back Chris Thompson said. “That’s the business side of it. I really, really, really do hope we can get him back.”

“I think Crowder is one of the best wide receivers in the game,” tight end Vernon Davis said.

“You want to keep the nucleus of the team together at all costs,” left tackle Trent Williams said.

Washington has other pending free agent decisions to make, including on pass rusher Preston Smith and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, both of whom weren’t available to the media on Monday. Running back Adrian Peterson is another unrestricted free agent, and for a second straight day, he stated his desire to remain with the team as he packed up on his 12th NFL season. And then there was Crowder, who may be the team’s most intriguing free agent to be, given the uncertain state of the team’s passing game. While he said that he has a “high interest level” in coming back, Crowder seemed intent on keeping his options open even after a disappointing contract year.

“That’s the bright side of it, for sure. Right now, just waiting to seeing what is going to happen,” Crowder said. “In this business, it’s tricky. You don’t know how things are going to work out. Nothing is certain in this business.”

