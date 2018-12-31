

Josh Johnson hands off to Adrian Peterson on Sunday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Rather than focusing solely on Sunday’s shutout loss at home to the Eagles, here’s a look at the good (Hail!) and bad (Fail!) from the Redskins' entire 2018 season.

Hail: Signing Adrian Peterson

It wasn’t easy for every Redskins fan to openly embrace Peterson, who was indicted on felony child abuse charges in 2014, but Washington might have been bringing up the rear in the NFC East without the 33-year-old former MVP. Despite rushing for zero yards in Sunday’s finale, Peterson eclipsed 1,000 yards for the season and scored seven touchdowns. He moved up to eighth on the NFL’s all-time rushing list and posted the longest touchdown run of his career, a 90-yarder in Philadelphia. And to think that the Arizona Cardinals castoff may not have been a Redskin if senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams hadn’t accidentally forgotten to inform Redskins President Bruce Allen and owner Daniel Snyder of Peterson’s visit after rookie running back Derrius Guice suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason.

“Hopefully I’m back here,” Peterson said after Sunday’s loss. " … I want to be a part of what I see we could be as a team and as an organization. I definitely want to be a part of it. That’s what I’m going to continue to keep my mind on.”

[This Redskins team wasn't built for today's NFL. It was built to fall apart.]

Fail: Claiming Reuben Foster

One of the unquestionable low points of the season was when the Redskins were the only team to put in a claim on Reuben Foster in November, less than 48 hours after the former San Francisco 49ers linebacker was released following his second arrest on a domestic violence charge in the last year. To make matters worse, neither Allen nor Snyder commented on the decision to claim Foster, instead directing reporters to a statement attributed to Williams. Williams proceeded to make insensitive and tone deaf comments about the move during his weekly radio appearance on The Team 980 and then apologized for those remarks the following day.

Hail: Josh Johnson

One weekend, Josh Johnson was chilling on his couch and playing in a charity basketball game in his hometown of Oakland; the next weekend, he was quarterbacking the Redskins. In a season full of disappointment and missteps, Johnson was a rare bright spot who made the most of his opportunity. He came on in relief of Mark Sanchez in a Week 14 loss to the Giants and started for the first time in five years the following week. In that game, a 16-13 triumph at Jacksonville, Johnson earned the first win of NFL career, nine years after his pro debut. He played well in Washington’s Week 16 loss at Tennessee, and while he ended his season with a dud against the Eagles, he may have done enough to at least be given a chance to compete for a backup role in Washington next year.

“You don’t really know,” Johnson said of a possible return. “I am not the one making decisions. I know winning games makes it a lot easier, but at the end of the day we were 1-2 so we will see what happens.”

Fail: Injuries

The consensus coming into the season was that the Redskins couldn’t possibly be as snakebit by injuries in 2018 as they were in 2017. Technically, the Redskins weren’t, as they only placed an NFL-high 24 players on injured reserve this year, which was three fewer than last season. After a 6-3 start, injuries to quarterbacks Alex Smith and Colt McCoy in the span of three weeks proved too much for this team to overcome. Smith suffered a spiral fracture of his leg in a Week 11 loss to the Texans that puts his availability for the start of next season in doubt. McCoy, who knows Coach Jay Gruden’s offense better than anyone, fractured his leg on a fluke play against the Eagles two weeks later, prompting the Redskins to turn to Sanchez and finally Johnson. Washington also suffered numerous injuries along the offensive line and in the receiving corps. The Redskins can’t possibly be as snakebit by injuries in 2019, right?

Hail: Special Teams

Tress Way capped off his Pro Bowl-worthy season on Sunday, booming five more punts without a touchback to bring his season total to 79, upping his NFL-best number of punts downed inside the 20 to 41 and executing a fake punt to perfection. Dustin Hopkins didn’t score on Sunday, but he drilled 26 of his 29 field goal attempts this season, the best of his career. The Redskins' return game was lacking, but as a unit, Washington’s special teams were consistently dependable all year. The same can’t be said for the Redskins' offense or defense.

Fail: Criticizing Fans and Coaches

Josh Norman and his teammates had enough common sense not to rail against Redskins fans for being outnumbered by Eagles supporters by a wide margin at Sunday’s game. After Washington improved to 6-3 with a Week 10 win at Tampa Bay, Norman criticized Redskins fans for their lack of support and suggested that he would rather play on the road. Safety D.J. Swearinger agreed with Norman’s comments, but it was Swearinger’s decision to call out defensive coordinator Greg Manusky after the Redskins' loss to Tennessee that led to his surprising release on Christmas Eve.

Hail: Hiring Brian Lafemina

In May, the Redskins hired Brian Lafemina from the NFL office as their new president of business operations and chief operating officer.

“Brian is coming to Washington with fresh thinking and big ideas to implement, and I have full confidence that with Brian’s addition and with Bruce Allen continuing as team president, the Redskins’ success will continue to grow, both on and off the field,” Snyder said in a statement.

One of Lafemina’s first moves was ending the season ticket waiting list. The team also introduced new perks for season ticket holders and shared a plan to upgrade the FedEx Field experience.

“We want to have the best home-field advantage in the National Football League,” he said. “What that means is having rabid Redskins fans sitting in FedEx Field every single week. And the best way to do that is to make sure that fans who want to be season ticket members are allowed to be them today.”

Fail: Firing Brian Lafemina

With the secondary market no longer flooded with cheap tickets, attendance plummeted in 2018. The Redskins' 50-year streak of home sellouts ended in a Week 2 loss to the Colts. Perhaps disappointed that Lafemina wasn’t able to work miracles in less than eight months on the job, the Redskins ousted him last week. Three of the people Lafemina brought on board to help turn the franchise’s business fortunes around also left, apparently becoming the latest scapegoat for Snyder. Many fans would like to see Snyder show Allen the door next.

Read more on the Redskins:

Redskins blanked by Eagles, finish with a 7-9 record for the second consecutive year

Redskins-Eagles takeaways: Washington finishes with its fewest total yards since 1961

For Redskins and their shrinking fan base, it’s been a long fall under Daniel Snyder

A revitalized Adrian Peterson hopes to return to the Redskins in 2019

After a disappointing finish, Jay Gruden says he doesn’t know what future will bring

Eagles ride Nick Foles, a three-game win streak and a little bit of luck back to playoffs