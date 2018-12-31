

Josh Johnson's stint with the Redskins didn't end well, but he did quarterback them to his first career win. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson stood in the team’s locker room at FedEx Field Sunday night head down, visibly disappointed. There were no highlights to draw positives from, nothings that made the home crowd stare in awe. There was only a 24-0 loss to the Eagles that glared from the scoreboard, finally signaling the end of the Redskins’ 2018 season.

And for Johnson, the 32-year-old journeyman quarterback who has been with 12 teams in his NFL career, Sunday’s game marked both his third start with the Redskins and potentially his last game.

Johnson, who the Redskins initially signed to back up Mark Sanchez after Colt McCoy suffered a fractured fibula in Week 13, is now a free agent. His future is again uncertain as he waits to see if the Redskins will bring him back — or if another NFL team will take a chance on him.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” said Johnson, who went 1-2 in his three career starts with Washington. “I’m just trying to live in the moment right now and hopefully it works out, but we will see what happens. I experienced a little bit of everything so you know I don’t really know. I just got to take it one day at a time and see what happens from here.”

[Redskins-Eagles takeaways: Philadelphia blanks Washington for the first time since 1980]

Johnson said he isn’t sure if he did enough to convince the Redskins to re-sign him or to impress the other NFL teams who would be searching for a seasoned quarterback in the offseason. Even Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said after the game that Johnson was playing the “toughest position in all of sports,” and trying to get a game plan together around someone only with the team for four weeks has been difficult.

“You don’t really know,” Johnson said if he will return to the Redskins. “I am not the one making decisions. I know winning games makes it a lot easier, but at the end of the day we were 1-2 so we will see what happens.”

Heplayed in four games with Washington, his first appearance in relief of Sanchez in the Redskins’ 40-16 loss to the New York Giants in Week 14. On Dec. 16, Johnson earned his first NFL start since 2013, leading the Redskins to a 16-13 win over the Jaguars.

He relished the moment, calling it a “relief” to finally get the victory. The win for the Redskins’ fourth starting quarterback of the season seemed to jolt them , giving them a source of inspiration.

However, the following week, the Redskins suffered a heartbreaking, 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans, with Johnson throwing a late interception that ended a comeback bid and eventually, the team’s playoff hopes. Then came Sunday, a game that had no implications for the Redskins’ season, but a chance for Johnson to showcase his skills to the organization.

But against the Eagles, on the first offensive play of the game, Johnson threw an interception deep downfield, into the waiting arms of Eagles' cornerback Rasul Douglas. From there, the situation only worsened. In the first quarter alone, Johnson was only able to muster one completion for seven yards. He finished the night going 12 for 27 for 91 yards and the interception. He was also sacked four times for a loss of 30 total yards.

“It was disappointing,” Johnson said. “Thought we would come out with a better performance. Just a little upset right now.”

Johnson said that even with his future uncertain, he was trying to live in the moment on Sunday and just focus on the game. He felt that he, as well as the team as a whole could have played better, but in short, “we didn’t.” Ideally, a full offseason, he said, would have helped his communication and bettered connections with his teammates, but that clearly wasn’t the situation.

“These guys would understand me a lot better and some little things that we could work through, but that wasn’t the situation today,” Johnson said. “The situation today was do what we can to beat the Eagles, but we didn’t do that.”

Looking back on his time with the team, Johnson praised his new teammates and the culture in the locker room. He said everyone gave him the respect he thought was necessary to “put out a good product on the field,” and that based on everywhere he has been throughout his career, that’s “all you can really ask for.” And as he exited FedEx Field for perhaps the final time Sunday, he had a lingering thought:

“Big picture my head is right where it has always been: perspective. My perspective is I am still appreciative of the opportunity, still grateful to be able to experience this with this team.”

Read more on the Redskins:

Redskins blanked by Eagles, finish with a 7-9 record for second straight year

A revitalized Adrian Peterson hopes to return to the Redskins in 2019

A once-proud franchise, the Redskins are showing signs of foundational cracks

Eagles ride Nick Foles, a three-game win streak and a little luck back to the playoffs