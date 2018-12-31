

Ryan Kerrigan sacks Nick Foles. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles got a scare, but only a scare, with the chest injury suffered by quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday.

Tests revealed that the Super Bowl MVP has bruised ribs with no break, according to the NFL Network, and he is expected to play Sunday against the Bears in an NFC wild-card game.

Foles, who left the Eagles’ 24-0 victory over the Redskins in the fourth quarter, said Sunday that he was “sore” but “optimistic” about his health, which was encouraging for Philly. He has started the last three games, all victories, since Carson Wentz suffered a back injury.

While Foles was out, Nate Sudfield, the third-string quarterback, took over and threw one pass, a 22-yarder for a touchdown.

