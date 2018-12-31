

The Raiders will find out if Mike Mayock's draft analysis is sound. (Doug McSchooler/Associated Press)

There’s apparently a good reason Oakland Raiders Coach Jon Gruden praised NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock as a “passionate personnel man” on Sunday. The team reportedly was in the process of hiring Mayock as its general manager.

The hiring, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, would bring draft expertise, if not actual experience, to a team that has a bevy of attractive draft picks, thanks to Gruden trading the talented Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper and to the Raiders' 4-12 record.

“He loves it,” Gruden said Sunday of Mayock (via ESPN). “He has done it for a long time. I know he has had opportunities to get back into the NFL as a general manager. We will see what happens. We will see how the dust settles.”

The Raiders have the fourth overall pick in 2019, as well as the first-round picks of the Cowboys and Bears, both playoff teams whose picks will fall in the second half of the draft order.

Mayock will replace Reggie McKenzie, who was fired Dec. 10.

