

Linebacker Mason Foster leaves the locker room as the Redskins clean out their lockers Monday. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins have inside linebackers Zach Brown and Mason Foster under contract for the 2019 season, but as the offseason begins, there’s uncertainty about whether either will return next season.

A once-promising campaign that began with a 6-3 start spiraled to a 7-9 finish for the Redskins, as a defense that excelled early struggled late in the season. The inside linebacker play was one of the most criticized facets.

The team appeared to lack speed at the position during stretches, which was unexpected considering Brown is known for his sideline-to-sideline speed. He led the team with 127 tackles in 2017 and dropped to second with 96 tackles this year, trailing Foster, who recorded a career-high 133. The two players were also inconsistent in pass coverage.

Brown started 12 games before being supplanted by rookie Shaun Dion Hamilton in the starting lineup. The seven-year veteran said he played with a torn oblique all season and probably should have shut it down. The injury caused him to have trouble breathing and there was pain whenever he moved or even coughed, Brown said. He added that his oblique was torn off his 11th rib, but won’t need surgery.

“You never know what might happen,” Brown said. “This was probably one of my worst seasons. . . . I was injured most of the season, anyway, playing with a torn oblique. I should have just sat out and healed up for three weeks. . . . It was painful just every day. It would just flare up sometimes. It was painful for the first 10 games."

Brown said he enters the offseason not knowing what will happen next.

“I don’t even know [if they’ll bring me back]," Brown said. “I’m going to find out. If they call me, they call me. If they don’t, they don’t.”

Brown was a free agent last spring and re-signed with Washington for three years, $24 million. Analytics website Pro Football Focus rated him the third-best inside linebacker in the league this season. He would represent $3 million in dead cap money in 2019 if cut before June 1, but the team would have a total cap savings of $5.75 million. After June 1, there would be $1.5 million in dead cap money in 2019 and 2020, but $7.25 million in total cap savings.

Late in the season, Brown said he could see the writing on the wall in terms of his future in Washington.

“Whenever somebody gets benched, it’s never a good thing,” Brown said.

Foster is under contract through the 2019 season after signing a two-year, $3.4 million deal last offseason. If released, he’ll count as $250,000 in dead money against the cap in 2019, with $2 million in cap savings. He was at the center of a controversy during the season when a private message on his Instagram page was made public stating his dissatisfaction with the team and its fans. Foster’s cousin ultimately took responsibility for some of the posts on his account.

Foster said he believes he’ll back in Washington, but also knows the business side of the NFL.

“You never know what to expect, it’s the NFL, it’s a big-time business,” Foster said. “We’ll see what happens. You know there’s going to be changes. Stuff changes all the time. I love this game and I love being here. Everybody in this locker room is dope.

“You just take it one day at a time and see where you end up.”

If Brown and/or Foster are released, the Redskins might already have their replacements at the starting inside linebacker spots on the roster. Hamilton was drafted in the sixth round out of Alabama and started the last four games in place of Brown. This will be his first healthy offseason in two years, meaning he’ll be able to train and improve. The team also owns the rights to 2017 first-round pick Reuben Foster, after claiming him off waivers following a domestic abuse arrest that led the 49ers to release him. Foster is currently on the commissioner’s exempt list as the NFL conducts an investigation into the arrest.

