

The Seahawks beat the Cowboys in Week 3, but that game was in Seattle. (John Froschauer/AP)

The NFL playoffs begin this week with the wild-card round, pitting third seeds in each conference against their respective sixth seeds, while fourth seeds host the fifth seeds.

Enjoying a bye week will be the Saints (No. 1 in the NFC), Rams (No. 2 in the NFC), Chiefs (No. 1 in the AFC) and Patriots (No. 2 in the AFC). For New England, it will be a mind-boggling ninth straight season with a bye, extending the team’s NFL record, and its 13th since 2001.

The only question at this moment is which team fills the AFC’s sixth seed. It will either be the winner of Sunday night’s Colts-Titans game. If that contest ends in a tie, the Steelers are in.

NFL wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 5

AFC

No. 6 Colts/Titans/Steelers at No. 3 Texans, 4:35 p.m. (ABC)

NFC

No. 5 Seahawks at No. 4 Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, Jan. 6

AFC

No. 5 Chargers at No. 4 Ravens, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

No. 6 Eagles at No. 3 Bears, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)

NFL divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 12

AFC

Lowest seed remaining at No. 1 Chiefs, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

NFC

Highest seed remaining at No. 2 Rams, 8:15 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, Jan. 13

AFC

Highest seed remaining at No. 2 Patriots, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

Lowest seed remaining at No. 1 Saints, 4:40 (Fox)

NFL conference championships

Matchups TBD

Sunday Jan. 20

NFC, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

AFC, 6:40 p.m. (CBS)

Super Bowl 53

Matchup TBD

Sunday, Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)