The NFL playoffs begin this week with the wild-card round, pitting third seeds in each conference against their respective sixth seeds, while fourth seeds host the fifth seeds.
Enjoying a bye week will be the Saints (No. 1 in the NFC), Rams (No. 2 in the NFC), Chiefs (No. 1 in the AFC) and Patriots (No. 2 in the AFC). For New England, it will be a mind-boggling ninth straight season with a bye, extending the team’s NFL record, and its 13th since 2001.
The only question at this moment is which team fills the AFC’s sixth seed. It will either be the winner of Sunday night’s Colts-Titans game. If that contest ends in a tie, the Steelers are in.
NFL wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 5
AFC
No. 6 Colts/Titans/Steelers at No. 3 Texans, 4:35 p.m. (ABC)
NFC
No. 5 Seahawks at No. 4 Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, Jan. 6
AFC
No. 5 Chargers at No. 4 Ravens, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
No. 6 Eagles at No. 3 Bears, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)
NFL divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 12
AFC
Lowest seed remaining at No. 1 Chiefs, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)
NFC
Highest seed remaining at No. 2 Rams, 8:15 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, Jan. 13
AFC
Highest seed remaining at No. 2 Patriots, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
Lowest seed remaining at No. 1 Saints, 4:40 (Fox)
NFL conference championships
Matchups TBD
Sunday Jan. 20
NFC, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)
AFC, 6:40 p.m. (CBS)
Super Bowl 53
Matchup TBD
Sunday, Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)