

This sack can't have been pleasant for either Eddie Goldman or Kirk Cousins. (Jim Mone/Associated Press)

Facing the Chicago Bears' vaunted defense with a playoff berth on the line can frustrate the best of players.

It was especially so for Kirk Cousins on Sunday. Cameras caught the Minnesota Vikings' $84 million quarterback heatedly trying to explain how to run a route to wide receiver Adam Thielen, one of the NFL’s top receivers this year, on the sideline.

Kirk Cousins and Adam Thielen trying to get on the same page.



📺: FOX #CHIvsMINpic.twitter.com/7xNOzuqTyu — ESPN (@espn) December 30, 2018

Kirk Cousins route running clinic PT Deux pic.twitter.com/YSAOL2tM6l — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) December 30, 2018

The Vikings needed to beat the Bears in order to have a chance at a spot in the NFC playoffs and emotions were high for a team hoping that its expensive new quarterback could boost it past year’s success. Minnesota loss, 24-10.

There was a lot riding on this game for Cousins personally, as well, he acknowledged last week (via ESPN). “I joke with people that when the math teacher junior year of high school said, ‘Hey, we’ve got a pop quiz,’ you start to feel the butterflies because you want to do well, it matters to you. Frankly, I think when I have butterflies, I play a little better because it heightens your awareness and your attention to detail and your sense of urgency. I’ve always felt that when I step onto the field regardless of the game, those will be there again Sunday afternoon.”

