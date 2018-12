Newcastle's DeAndre Yedlin, right, challenges Isaac Success in Premier League match at Watford's Vicarage Road. (David Klein/Reuters)

Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

ENGLAND

Premier League

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 minutes in 1-1 draw at Watford

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 (injured)

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): U-23s did not play

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 19): U-23s did not play

Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: U-23s did not play

Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde (age 20): U-23s did not play

Women’s Super League

Liverpool defender Satara Murray: no match scheduled

West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: no match scheduled

West Ham defender Erin Simon: no match scheduled

Championship

Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Swansea City

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: not in the 18 (injured)

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: entered in the 74th in 2-0 victory at Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw with Reading

Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips: not in the 18

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: entered in the 78th in 4-3 victory at Norwich City

Nottingham Forest midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: U-23s did not play

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 67 in 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town

Rochdale goalkeeper Brendan Moore: played 90 in 4-0 defeat to Bradford City

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Hibernian midfielder Emerson Hyndman, on loan from Bournemouth: entered in the 62nd in 1-0 defeat to Hearts

Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva (age 20): loaned to third-tier Raith Rovers through Jan. 14

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): winter break

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 18): winter break

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): winter break

Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): winter break

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 19): winter break

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: winter break

Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: winter break

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: winter break

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: winter break

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: winter break

Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: winter break

Freiburg midfielder Caleb Stanko: winter break

Cologne goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 19): Cologne II winter break

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: Hertha II winter break

Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 19), on loan from Bayern Munich: Nurnberg II winter break

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): Bremen II winter break

Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): Hannover II winter break

Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez (age 18): Freiburg II winter break

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): U-19 winter break

Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 18): U-19 squad winter break

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 19): Schalke II winter break

Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 19): Schalke II winter break

Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: winter break

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: winter break

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: winter break

Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: winter break

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: winter break

Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: winter break

Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: winter break

Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: winter break

Darmstadt forward Terrence Boyd: winter break

Darmstadt midfielder McKinze Gaines (age 20): winter break

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: winter break

Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: winter break

Heidenheim midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): winter break

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney: winter break

3 Liga

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: winter break

Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: winter break

Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: winter break

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain forward Tim Weah (age 18): no match scheduled (slated to go on loan, perhaps to Celtic)

Nantes defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: no match scheduled

Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: no match scheduled

Feminine Division 1

Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: no match scheduled

Ligue 2

Auxerre goalkeeper Quentin Westberg: no match scheduled

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal B, no match scheduled

Primera Division Femenina

Logron~o defender Claire Falknor: no match scheduled

Segunda Division

Reus defender Shaq Moore, on loan from Levante: no match scheduled

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: winter break

NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: winter break

Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: winter break

Eerste Divisie

Telstar midfielder Kyle Scott, on loan from Chelsea: winter break

Ajax II defender Sergino Dest (age 18): winter break

PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 18): winter break

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: winter break

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: winter break

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: winter break

Lokeren midfielder Juan Torres (age 19): winter break

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II winter break

PORTUGAL

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: no match scheduled

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: no match scheduled

Segunda Liga

Benfica midfielder Keaton Parks: Benfica II, no match scheduled

Varzim forward Stephen Payne: played 90 in 3-1 cup defeat at Chaves

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen forward Kekuta Manneh: no match scheduled

DENMARK

Superliga

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): winter break

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: winter break

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): winter break

Aalborg goalkeeper Mike Lansing: winter break

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): winter break

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: league season complete (third place; 25 matches, 23 starts, 12 goals for Sundsvall and Malmo)

Dalkurd defender Alex De John: league season complete (15th place, relegated; 18 matches, 15 starts, 2 goals)

Dalkurd forward Andrew Stadler: league season complete (15th place, relegated; 12 matches, 4 starts)

Damallsvenskan

Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: league season complete (first place; 22 matches, 4 starts, 2 goals)

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: league season complete (second place; 21 matches, 21 starts, 1 goal)

Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: league season complete (second place; 0 matches)

Kristianstad midfielder Becky Edwards: league season complete (fourth place; 20 matches, 20 starts)

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: league season complete (fourth place; 6 matches, 6 starts)

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: league season complete (seventh place; 17 matches, 17 starts)

Djurgarden defender Maddie Bauer: league season complete (eighth place; 10 matches, 10 starts)

Hammarby midfielder Lauren Kaskie: league season complete (11th place, relegated; 6 matches, 2 starts)

Kalmar forward Erin Gunther: league season complete (12th place, relegated; 18 matches, 17 starts, 2 goals)

Kalmar defender Shade Pratt: league season complete (12th place, relegated; 12 matches, 8 starts, 3 goals)

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: winter break

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Lillestrom defender Stefan Antonijevic: league season complete (12th place; 13 matches, 7 starts)

SLOVAKIA

Super Liga

Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: winter break

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: played 58 (red card) in 1-0 victory over Ironi Kiryat Shmona

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory at Hapoel Raanana

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: winter break

AUSTRALIA

W-League

Melbourne Victory midfielder Christine Nairn, on loan from Orlando Pride: played 90 (assist) in 2-1 victory over Perth

Melbourne Victory midfielder Dani Weatherholt, on loan from Orlando Pride: played 90 (assist)

Melbourne Victory defender Samantha Johnson, on loan from Utah Royals: played 90

Perth forward Rachel Hill, on loan from Orlando Pride: played 90 (scored in 90th)

Perth defender Kathleen Naughton, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: played 90

Perth midfielder Nikki Stanton, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: played 90

Perth midfielder Alyssa Mautz, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: played 90

Brisbane defender Carson Pickett, on loan from Orlando Pride: played 90 (assist) in 1-1 draw at Canberra

Brisbane midfielder Celeste Boureille, on loan from Portland Thorns: played 90

Brisbane forward Chioma Ubogagu, on loan from Orlando Pride: entered in the 76th

Canberra midfielder Paige Nielsen: not in the 18

Newcastle goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom, on loan from Portland Thorns: played 90 in 3-2 defeat to Adelaide

Newcastle defender Arin Gilliland, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: played 90

Newcastle forward Katie Stengel, on loan from Utah Royals: not in the 18

Newcastle defender Taylor Smith, on loan from Washington Spirit: not in the 18 (ACL injury)

Adelaide midfielder Veronica Latsko, on loan from Houston Dash: played 90 (scored in 90+, assist)

Adelaide defender Amber Brooks, on loan from Houston Dash: played 90

Sydney goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe, on loan from Washington Spirit: no match scheduled

Sydney defender Sophia Huerta, on loan from Houston Dash: no match scheduled

Sydney midfielder Danielle Colaprico, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: no match scheduled

Sydney forward Savannah McCaskill, on loan from Sky Blue FC: no match scheduled

Western Sydney defender Sydney Miramontez, on loan from Utah Royals: no match scheduled

Western Sydney midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta, on loan from Utah Royals: no match scheduled

Melbourne City forward Jasmyne Spencer, on loan from Seattle Reign: no match scheduled

Melbourne City defender Lauren Barnes, on loan from Seattle Reign: no match scheduled

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: no match scheduled

MEXICO

Liga MX

Club America midfielder Joe Corona, on loan from Tijuana: Apertura season complete (second place, won playoff championship; returning to Tijuana)

Monterrey forward Jacobo Reyes (age 18): Apertura season complete (fifth place, lost in semifinals)

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: Apertura season complete (sixth place, lost in quarterfinals)

Puebla midfielder Jose Torres: Apertura season complete (12th place)

Lobos defender Michael Orozco: Apertura season complete (13th place)

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: Apertura season complete (14th place)

Tijuana forward Rubio Rubin: Apertura season complete (15th place; transferring to second-tier Dorados)

Tijuana midfielder Alejandro Guido: Apertura season complete (15th place)

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: Apertura season complete (16th place)

Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: Apertura season complete (17th place)