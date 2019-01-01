

It was a highly disappointing first season with the Vikings for Kirk Cousins. (Brace Hemmelgarn/USA Today Sports)

When the NFL season got under way, it didn’t seem outrageous to think that the quarterback reshuffling resulting from Kirk Cousins’s divorce from the Washington Redskins could end up benefiting everyone involved.

Cousins landed in Minnesota, with a fully guaranteed three-year contract worth $84 million, to be the final piece of a Super Bowl puzzle for the Vikings. The Redskins, acting preemptively before Cousins’s free agent departure, lined up a trade just before last season’s Super Bowl for Alex Smith, the NFL’s top-rated passer in 2017 for the Kansas City Chiefs. Case Keenum, unseated in Minnesota after taking the Vikings to the NFC title game, moved on to Denver as the potential solution to the Broncos’ quarterback dilemma.

It had a chance to be a winners-all-around scenario, didn’t it?

Not so much, as it turned out.

The NFL playoffs begin this weekend with the Vikings, Redskins and Broncos sitting at home. One year into his deal, Cousins is being described as a free agent bust. Smith’s NFL future is uncertain because of the broken leg that ended his season and the infection that complicated his recovery. Keenum’s interception-prone play could have the Broncos back in the quarterback market but only after they replace Vance Joseph, the coach they fired Monday.

So far, at least, the breakup of Cousins and the Redskins has produced no winners.

The paychecks have been enormous for Cousins, of course. But that was going to be the case for him wherever he signed. It was the case for him when he was franchise-tagged twice by the Redskins. The issue was whether he could be a quarterback worthy of those dizzying numbers between the dollar sign and the decimal point.

It didn’t happen in Year 1 in Minnesota. The Vikings never resembled a Super Bowl team. And they missed the NFC playoffs entirely when they lost at home to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Cousins threw for only 132 yards in the game and got into an animated sideline exchange with wide receiver Adam Thielen.

“It’s been building,” Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe said Sunday on the NFL Network. “It’s been brewing because he hasn’t delivered like they thought. Because he was the only thing that they changed. … They said they were one player away, and it was the quarterback. So you change the quarterback, and now you don’t even make the playoffs.”



Alex Smith's season was cut short by a broken leg. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Sharpe’s comments came during a televised exchange with another Hall of Famer, cornerback Deion Sanders, in which Sanders said of Cousins: “We don’t talk about his money till his game gets funny. Alright, his game is funny.”

The sideline interaction Sunday between Cousins and Thielen, in which Cousins demonstrated route-running technique to Thielen, signaled a deeper problem, Sanders said.

“When you see this,” Sanders said, “what transpired on the sideline right there, you’ve got a receiver and a quarterback openly going at it. … You never see that.”

It’s not that Cousins played horribly this season; he didn’t. He threw for 4,298 yards and 30 touchdowns. He had a passer rating of 99.7. But he lost seven fumbles to go with his 10 interceptions. And he remained unable to produce victories in high-profile games against the better competition.

“In Washington, he made critical mistakes,” former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann said in an interview before the season. “He turned the ball over at crucial times in games. That will spell the difference of whether he does what he’s expected to do in Minnesota. If he’s driving toward a winning touchdown and he throws an interception, the answer will be, ‘That’s the Kirk we’ve seen before.’ If he doesn’t, people will say he’s worth every penny.”

At this point, no one is saying Cousins has been worth every penny to the Vikings.

The Vikings have little choice but to retool their roster around Cousins and try to make things work better next season. Smith and the Redskins can only hope they are as fortunate. There have been no indications about when, or if, Smith will be able to play football again. The four-year, $94 million contract extension he signed with the Redskins includes $71 million in guaranteed money and would be burdensome to any efforts by the team to replace him if he’s unable to resume playing.



Case Keenum had an interception-marred first season with the Broncos. (David Zalubowski/AP Photo)

For Smith and the Redskins, it has mostly been about bad luck. With Keenum and the Broncos, it has been about bad play. Keenum threw 15 interceptions this season and had a passer rating of 81.2, down from last season’s 98.3 with the Vikings, as the Broncos stumbled to a 6-10 record. Once Broncos executive John Elway hires a new coach, the team will have to decide whether to go into another season with Keenum as its starter.

There’s no going back now. There’s no undoing what’s been done. For the Vikings, there are no refunds on that $84 million. But if there is to be anything positive that results from Cousins leaving Washington, something will have to be dramatically different next season and beyond for one of these teams or one of these quarterbacks.

