

If the Giants allow Landon Collins to hit the open market, the Redskins should pursue him. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Washington Redskins have a lot of questions to answer heading into the offseason, following a 1-6 end to the year. Some of the answers will come via the health reports on quarterback Alex Smith, who is recovering from a serious leg injury, and the team’s approach to the upcoming draft.



Pro Football Focus

But the team will also have to take a look at the free agent market. Here are six players the team should consider as it seeks to upgrade its roster.

Landon Collins, safety, Giants

Following the release of D.J. Swearinger, and with midseason trade pickup Ha Ha Clinton-Dix’s contract expiring, the Redskins have some decisions to make at the safety position. Clinton-Dix has been good this season, earning an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 79.3 (on a scale of 0 to 100), good for 13th in the league, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be brought back. If he goes elsewhere in free agency, Collins could provide a replacement with a much higher ceiling.

In 2016, Collins had a Defensive Player of the Year caliber season, notching five interceptions, seven pass breakups and four sacks to go along with 46 defensive stops — the most among safeties by eight. He backed that up with another excellent season in 2017, before an underwhelming 2018 campaign that was reflective of the Giants' overall struggles. Collins showed in his rookie year that he has limitations as a safety — namely that he will struggle being the single-high player in a defensive scheme — but in the right position can be a dominant force and transform a defense.

Earl Thomas, safety, Seahawks

Washington is one of a number of teams that have leaned heavily on using a single-high free safety in running variations of Cover-1 or Cover-3. The Seattle Seahawks were the team that first really showed what that scheme could do, and Thomas was the player whose unrivaled range made that scheme and the “Legion of Boom” secondary excel.

[Free agent Jamison Crowder has ‘high interest level’ in returning to Redskins]

As the scheme has proliferated throughout the league, no team has been able to match Seattle’s original unit, in part because it can’t find its version of Thomas.

The Redskins could change all of that by securing the actual Earl Thomas in the middle of their secondary. Thomas is 29 years old, and coming off a broken leg, but he had shown no sign of slowing down before he was hurt. Thomas has unique range that allows him not only to make plays along the sideline, but also to do so when lining up about two and a half yards closer to the line of scrimmage than the average free safety. This season he had an overall PFF grade of 91.3 before going down hurt, his fourth elite grade in the past five seasons.

Brandon Graham, edge rusher, Eagles

The Redskins have a decision to make about keeping Preston Smith, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, as the outside linebacker opposite Ryan Kerrigan. Smith, a 2015 second-round pick, was productive this season, producing 53 QB pressures, but if Washington allows him to move on to another team, Graham would be a very good option as a veteran replacement.

Graham has been underrated throughout his career, in large part due to the fact that his sack totals have never reflected just how effective he is at generating pressure. He is versatile enough to play in any scheme, and he proved again this season that he is one of the NFL’s most productive edge rushers. Graham recorded 70 pressures this season, the fourth-most of any edge defender. If he hits the open market, Washington should give him a look.

[Brewer: This Redskins team wasn’t built for today’s NFL. It was built to fall apart.]

Matt Paradis, center, Broncos

Chase Roullier was solid in 2018, but he finished the season ranked 17th in the NFL in grades among centers, and hasn’t really shown a ton of untapped potential the team can rely upon moving forward. Bringing in a player like Paradis from Denver would be a huge upgrade and secure a quality player on one of the most important positions along the offensive line, and possibly allow the Redskins to move Roullier to left guard to shore up the spot vacated by oft-injured free agent Shawn Lauvao.

Paradis ended 2018 as the No. 2 center in Pro Football Focus grades, having ranked in the top 10 each of the two previous seasons as well. He has a proven track record, allowing just five total pressures this season and only one sack over the last two years. While Roullier only surrendered just one sack this season, he gave up 19 total pressures. It’s not a glamour position, but shoring up a key spot along the offensive line could produce a major positive impact on this offense in 2019 and beyond.

Ronald Darby, cornerback, Eagles

While Redskins fans would likely want to see an upgrade at wide receiver, the free agent class doesn’t offer much this year. Instead, addressing the cornerback position — particularly if the team decides to release Josh Norman, which would produce significant cap savings — could be a different way for the team to upgrade its roster.

Darby has missed time this season, but when he was on the field for the Eagles he didn’t get beaten for a catch longer than 33 yards. He allowed just 9.5 yards per catch and a passer rating of 86.5, which is higher than he allowed a year ago, but reflective of the overall increase leaguewide. Norman, on the other hand, surrendered a passer rating of 114.2 this season, along with four touchdowns, and has seen his status as a top cornerback eroded. Replacing Norman with Darby could go a long way toward improving the defense next year, if the finances make sense.

though higher than the season before, matches the overall jump in passer rating throughout the NFL in 2018. Josh Norman’s status as a top corner has eroded, and he surrendered a passer rating of 114.2 this season as well as four touchdowns. If Washington could find a new No. 1 cornerback this offseason that would go a long way toward improving the defense next year.

More Redskins coverage:

Josh Norman says he expects to be back with Redskins in 2019

Hail or Fail: Signing Adrian Peterson among Redskins’ few good moves in 2018

Eagles fans completely took over FedEx Field and it was so depressing