

James Akinjo "could be one of the great guards to come out of" Georgetown, Coach Patrick Ewing said. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

James Akinjo is looking for good Chinese food and fried chicken.

Georgetown’s starting point guard has now lived in Washington for several months and still hasn’t settled on go-to spots for his two favorite foods, though if he’s being honest with himself, he knows he won’t find what he really wants in the District. He’s hungry for the Chinese food he orders back home. What he’s really craving is his grandmother’s fried chicken.

“Ooooooh,” Akinjo said as he leaned back in his chair one recent day after practice, squeezing his eyes shut and patting his stomach. “Nobody beats Grandma’s.”

When Akinjo decided to move across the country for college, far away from his hometown of Oakland, Calif., he knew he would be leaving certain things behind.

“I’m from Oakland, so there’s a lot of stuff going on off the court,” Akinjo said, before specifying that for him, home means dodging gang violence, worrying about family and friends who are in and out of jail and making sure he doesn’t go certain places after dark. But home is also his grandmother and her cooking, his father, his uncle, the blacktop in his neighborhood — the people and places that raised him.

Almost 3,000 miles away at Georgetown, the 6-foot, 180-pound freshman has found his place.

He is a leader on second-year Coach Patrick Ewing’s team. With the Hoyas opening Big East play at Butler on Wednesday, Akinjo is second on the roster behind senior center Jessie Govan in both points per game (14.2) and minutes per game (29.7). A capable distributor with the ability to get to the rim and a solid jumper, Akinjo is a key piece of the Hoyas’ young core this season that represents the promise of better days to come at Georgetown.

“A leader. A great point guard,” Ewing said, when asked recently to describe what Akinjo means to the program. “He could be one of the great guards to come out of here.”

Akinjo has a laundry list of things he wants to accomplish through basketball: He wants to revitalize the Hoyas’ program, he wants to win a Big East title and he wants to make the NBA.

But above all else is Akinjo’s desire to bring a little basketball glory back home, where the freshman feels the likes of three-time NBA all-star Damian Lillard and nine-time all-star Gary Payton don’t get their due.

“I feel like we don't get the credit we deserve as far as basketball, but there are a lot of people I know who were really talented, could have played at [the college] level, but were sidetracked by off-court things,” Akinjo said. “I feel like I owe it to them, to make the most of this opportunity that I’ve got.”

***

When Akinjo first came across Ewing’s radar, the NBA Hall of Famer liked his talent and drive. On a personal level, it was also easy for Ewing to relate to the baby-faced point guard who wore a permanent snarl on the court.

“I liked his toughness,” Ewing said. “He plays well. He plays with a chip on his shoulder.”



Patrick Ewing was immediately drawn to Akinjo's competitiveness. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Akinjo grew up living with his maternal grandmother after his mother died when he was 4. His aunt, his uncle and his father, with whom Akinjo shares a particularly close bond because he’s just 16 years older, round out the family unit that worked to keep the young basketball player out of trouble in a tough neighborhood.

“I've seen my uncle going to prison, I've seen my dad go to jail, I've seen my friends get killed at an early age,” Akinjo said. “My brother, I lost him when I was 13. So it was a decision I had to make for myself … what I wanted to do with my life.”

Where he wanted to go was far from home — first to Connecticut, where he committed the fall of his senior year, and then, after coach Kevin Ollie was fired in March, to Georgetown.

Akinjo felt a different connection to Ewing than he had with other coaches who recruited him.

“He came up from kind of the same stuff in Jamaica, we can speak a different language than most,” Akinjo said.

The guard had always admired Allen Iverson and John Thompson Jr., whom he calls “Big Coach.” Akinjo liked that Georgetown had an illustrious history in the sport, and it meant something to him that a kid from Oakland could be a part of it.

Despite that Akinjo is naturally competitive — senior Jessie Govan calls him the most competitive on the roster — the freshman didn’t particularly care that Mac McClung, who had been a viral dunking sensation for about a year by the time Akinjo signed with Georgetown, overshadowed him as a recruit.

Akinjo had developed a sort of cockiness along with the toughness as a kid. Maybe it was because he was smaller — just 5-foot-8 entering high school — and younger — he turned 18 in November — than other kids he grew up with.

“Prove myself? No, no, no, no,” Akinjo said, shaking his head. “I was the kid where you’d see an NBA player, everybody wants to take pictures of them, I was like, ‘You want to play one-on-one?’ Yeah, that’s me. My city made me that way.”

***

Before he brings basketball renown back to Oakland, Akinjo has to first create it at Georgetown. To Ewing, fulfilling Akinjo’s potential doesn’t just mean molding him into an NBA-caliber point guard. Ewing wants the freshman, his youngest player on the roster, to be a well-rounded leader as well.

That means learning to control his energy on court. Akinjo is the team’s chief trash-talker, but Ewing has to remind him to control it in practice because of how his energy trickles down to the team.

“Early in the year, I didn’t realize that it doesn’t matter that I’m young, I’m a freshman — I’m the point guard, so everybody’s paying attention to what I say,” Akinjo said. “I’ve got to be mindful of learning guys' personalities, knowing that they all listen to me, that when I talk, they’re looking at me to lead them.”

Ewing isn’t the only voice Akinjo has in his mind when it comes to the mental aspect of the game. He also has the advice of Lillard in his head.

The Portland Trail Blazers’ star, who grew up across town from Akinjo, reached out to him over the summer, before the point guard left for Georgetown. Lillard mentored him on the mental side of the game, what he can expect in college and what it’s like to leave home for the first time.

“Dame is a really genuine dude,” Akinjo said. “He made me see things a little different with basketball. He remembers being a kid and being in my shoes, he’s been through everything that I’m going through.”

Akinjo admits that he tried to absorb every word from Lillard, but the experience was a little surreal. He couldn’t stop daydreaming about five or 10 or 15 years in the future, when he would be the NBA all-star returning home to mentor Oakland’s next big thing.