

Maryland forward Bruno Fernando drives the baseline against Radford center Devonnte Holland during the Terrapins' win Saturday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

When No. 4 Virginia visited College Park in late November, the Cavaliers’ veteran squad played up to its billing as one of the nation’s premier programs. Maryland’s five-point loss against an elite team that remains undefeated seemed encouraging for the young Terrapins, but in the final 28 minutes of play, they never came within one possession of tying the game. Jalen Smith, a freshman starter, struggled, scoring just six points. Apart from guard Eric Ayala, Maryland’s freshmen “clearly weren’t ready for that one,” Coach Mark Turgeon said a month later.

Since then, though, Turgeon said his young players have grown, a necessary development considering five freshmen have been part of the Terps’ primary eight-man rotation. Maryland (10-3) split a pair of games against Big Ten opponents early in December, but now the Terrapins will see how far they have come when they begin the bulk of their conference schedule, starting Wednesday with No. 24 Nebraska’s trip to Xfinity Center.

“I think from those two [early conference] games to now, we're all a lot more comfortable with them and they're a lot more comfortable,” Turgeon said of the freshmen. “They've played in enough big games, so I think we feel good about where our young kids are and how well they're playing.”

Against Nebraska, the Terps will likely have all of their starters at full strength for the first time in a few weeks. Sophomore guard Darryl Morsell started against Loyola Chicago on Dec. 8 but was limited with an ankle injury. He sat out the next game and then came in off the bench against Seton Hall on Dec. 22. Morsell returned to the starting lineup for Saturday’s win against Radford, but Smith could not play because of an illness. Turgeon said Smith has been practicing and “should be close to 100 percent” for the Nebraska game, meaning the regular starting five is back intact.

In Smith’s absence against Radford, fellow freshman forward Ricky Lindo Jr. had one of his best games with a career-high eight points and 10 rebounds. He played aggressively and protected the rim well.

“The more that Coach Turgeon and the coaching staff trust me, the more confidence I gain,” Lindo said.

Freshman guard Serrel Smith Jr. matched a season high with 19 minutes against Radford, and guard Aaron Wiggins, the last of the freshman contributors, scored nine points in 28 minutes off the bench. In that 78-64 win, nobody on Maryland’s team, which has lacked depth this year, played more than 30 minutes. For comparison, in three games this season — two losses (Virginia and Seton Hall) and one win (Penn State) — the Terps have used four players for more than 30 minutes each.

The Radford game “gave us all a lot of confidence that our bench is really growing,” Turgeon said. “This young team’s growing up right before your eyes, which is good to see. Hopefully it will start translating into us playing better on game day.”

One key development has been that Bruno Fernando, a 6-foot-10 sophomore who is averaging 14.5 points per game, has improved lately with handling double-teams by making the right play to his teammates, who Turgeon said have been finding the right spots.

“I tried not to make a big deal out of it in the media and talk about it, but we weren’t good against it,” Turgeon said. “… We feel like Bruno’s probably still going to get double-teamed at times. We’ve got to continue to work on that. That’s really been a big positive step for us.”

In the 78-74 loss against Seton Hall, Maryland had late-game execution issues, which contributed to the loss and a missed opportunity to bolster the team’s résumé. A week later against Radford, the Terrapins started slowly, allowing their inferior opponent to take a lead for most of the first half.

The Terps’ three losses this season have come by a combined 11 points, but they still have 12 games remaining against ranked teams and can’t afford inconsistency. For the next two months, with teams such as No. 2 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State looming on the Terps’ schedule, Maryland will have little margin for error as it ventures through the remaining 18 games on the conference slate.

“We are who we are,” Turgeon said Saturday after the win over Radford. “Our record’s what it is. But it’s really about what lies ahead. That’s really what’s important.”

