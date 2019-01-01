

Alex Ovechkin hasn't scored a goal in six games, but he's still leading the league in 29 goals. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

Alex Ovechkin almost sounded disappointed after he had skated more than 25 minutes against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 15, finishing with a goal and the game-winning shootout strike. “You can’t score every night,” he said then, an amusing statement at the time because he had just scored his seventh goal in three games and was on a six-game goal streak. But as steady a goal scorer as Ovechkin has been in his 14-season career, even he knows it can come in waves and then fall flat. Perhaps that night, he sensed what was on the horizon.

On the precipice of his 30th goal, Ovechkin hasn’t scored in six games, ever since that night against the Sabres. He’s still leading the league with 29 goals, and no one is even remotely concerned about his production because he’s still on pace to finish with 60, something no player has done since Tampa Bays’ Steven Stamkos in 2012. A six-game drought wouldn’t be notable for pretty much any other player in the NHL, but because it’s Ovechkin and this is now his worst stretch of the season, he was asked about this dry spell after a New Year’s Eve matinee game against the Nashville Predators, which his Washington Capitals lost, 6-3.

“It’s okay,” Ovechkin said before the reporter could even finish the question. “It’s the end of the year, you know? Tomorrow is going to be a new day, a new year and new hockey.”

He might also get new linemates, which could be enough to get him going again. Ovechkin has been beside center Nicklas Backstrom and right wing T.J. Oshie for the past nine games, and that trio was considered one of the league’s best from 2015 to 2017. But former coach Barry Trotz avoided pairing those three together last season because he privately worried the line would lack the necessary speed to be effective in today’s NHL, getting faster with each infusion of young talent. Like Trotz, Coach Todd Reirden has preferred to keep Backstrom and Oshie paired together because they form a reliable defensive duo that can be matched against opponents' top forwards.

When Oshie returned to the lineup after missing 11 games with a concussion, forward Tom Wilson was still out with a concussion, so Reirden plugged in Oshie beside Ovechkin and Backstrom, and Ovechkin had hat tricks in each of the trio’s first two games together, a good reason for Reirden to keep that line intact for the next three weeks.

It’s a testament to the growth of Ovechkin’s two-way play that he has been a good fit with those two. Against the Ottawa Senators, all three players were on the ice for the last minute of regulation, when the Senators had pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker in the one-goal game. In past years, Ovechkin wouldn’t have been considered reliable enough defensively to play in that situation, typically only on the ice in a five-on-six if Washington was up by two goals.

“I said it all year long, even before he scored 29 goals, that it’s about his two-way play and the things that help our team and that’s what he’s able to add,” Reirden said. “Obviously, goal-scoring is nice and we all love that, but at the end of the day it’s about our team finding ways to win like we did at the end of last year.”

The encouraging thing for the Capitals is that they’ve won four of the six games Ovechkin hasn’t scored a goal, and are still atop the Metropolitan Division standings. But against the Predators on Monday, the top line with Ovechkin, Backstrom and Oshie seemed to have run its course. Reirden first had Wilson replace Oshie there, and by the third period, he switched the centers, too, with Evgeny Kuznetsov between Ovechkin and Wilson. That left a second trio of Backstrom, Oshie and left wing Jakub Vrana, essentially reconstructing the top-six forward corps from Washington’s Stanley Cup run.

Between Wilson’s 16-game suspension to start the season and then both Kuznetsov and Wilson missing games with concussions, a combination of Ovechkin, Wilson and Kuznetsov has been on the ice for just 20:55 at five-on-five this season, according to Natural Stat Trick. But in that small sample size, it’s dominated, taking 63.6 percent of the shot attempts when on the ice.

This past year has undoubtedly been the best of Ovechkin’s life — along with winning a first Stanley Cup, he welcomed a first child, his son, Sergei — but as he stood in front of his locker room stall on Monday, he was excited for 2019 and what this year might bring, that it could somehow top the last.

“I think he’s gotten some chances, gotten some really good looks,” Reirden said. “We saw him score an outrageous number there for a while and it was not humanly possible really to continue at that pace in today’s game. I think he’s just got to continue doing what he’s been doing. He’s been getting a lot of the same chances and they’re not going in at this point.”