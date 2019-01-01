

Hall of Fame executive Ron Wolf learned a lesson in 1995 that would shape his roster-building philosophy for the rest of his life: Don’t get caught shorthanded at quarterback.

The Green Bay Packers were up 24-16 in Minnesota when Brett Favre went down with a sprained ankle. Ty Detmer entered, but tore a ligament in his thumb in the fourth quarter. That left T.J. Rubley to finish the game, but he threw an interception with the game tied at 24-24 and Warren Moon led a Vikings drive that ended in a Fuad Reveiz 39-yard field goal for a 27-24 win.

“We snatched defeat from victory right there,” Wolf said.

The Packers would never be left in a precarious position with the quarterback again, as far as Wolf was concerned. The team would draft a quarterback every year from 1995-1999 and Wolf drafted seven quarterbacks in 11 years as general manager, including Mark Brunell and Matt Hasselbeck.

The architect of the Favre-era Packers decided to continually draft and develop quarterbacks so the team could survive a calamity, even though Favre never missed a start. The Redskins find themselves in that exact position after Alex Smith snapped both bones in his leg and developed an infection during a lengthy hospital stay.

Smith’s future is in doubt after the gruesome injury in which the bone broke through the surface of the skin. He signed a four-year, $94 million deal with $71 million in guarantees last offseason to succeed Kirk Cousins, but he may never play again. Colt McCoy replaced Smith, but broke his leg in his second start. Those were the only two quarterbacks on roster and the team was left to bring in Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson off the street. Gruden and the staff had to try to teach them the scheme on short notice and eventually tweaked things to take advantage of Johnson’s athleticism.

The team was left without an insurance policy after Kevin Hogan was released at the 53-man cut before the season began. Wolf never wanted to be in that position.

“I approached it like that because I thought that was the No. 1 position in professional football,” Wolf said. “If you didn’t have a quarterback, you spent a lot of Sundays bemoaning the fact that you didn’t have one. I wanted to make sure, with such a critical position, that my butt was covered.

“Everybody has a different [philosophy] … To me, it was always about the quarterback. We were going to carry three quarterbacks.”

Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson added, “There’s no reason [the Redskins] couldn’t have had a guy on practice squad.”

Quarterback has become the No. 1 priority for Washington this offseason, according to Louis Riddick, a former member of the Redskins front office who is now an ESPN analyst. Smith, even if he returns to the field, won’t be ready for the beginning of 2019. McCoy probably would have returned in 2018 if the team made the playoffs, so he’s expected to go into next season as the starter, but it’s unlikely he’s the long-term answer at the position due to persistent injury issues.

Smith’s salary restricts the amount of money the team can use to sign an established veteran, so Washington is likely to select one in the draft, though Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams said that decision has not been made. Johnson could return in a reserve roll, at least for training camp.

“There’s no question that quarterback flies right to the top of the charts as far as things they’re going to need to address and have a plan for,” Riddick said. “ … Do they believe Colt is someone who can hold down the fort in a healthy situation? … I don’t know. I know there’s a lot of people who don’t feel that way. But obviously the Redskins feel very strongly about the guy.

“From the outside looking in, they need to address the position. They’re going to have to have a succession plan that involves someone with more quarterbacking upside than Colt McCoy. … That’s not a position you can just mess around with and play it by ear. You have to get out ahead of it, even if it means having more cap money and more assets tied up into the position than you’d ideally want.”

The Redskins rolled the dice with just Smith and McCoy and lost, something that could change Coach Jay Gruden’s thinking in the future. He explained that every year is different and that injuries play into the numbers game. Gruden would prefer to have two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster and one of the practice squad, but he thought the need for additional offensive linemen and receivers due to injuries took precedence. Then there’s always the concern of filling special teams positions with those final roster spots.

Riddick called that kind of roster construction “fluid,” as being able to develop your quarterback of the future at your own pace is easier said than done. Everyone wants a Favre-Aaron Rodgers scenario, but that rarely happens. Teams would love to hit on a Russell Wilson or Tom Brady in later rounds, but that is also uncommon.

Regardless of Smith’s injury situation, the team probably needed to start thinking about his successor due to the fact he’ll be 35 in May. The Redskins hold the No. 15 pick in the 2019 draft and a quarterback very much could be in play, though this draft is widely considered weak at quarterback.

“When you think about a succession plan at quarterback, you’re talking how do I get up into the top half of the first round to have my crack at whatever quarterback is coming out or whatever number of quarterbacks are coming out,” Riddick said. “It’s always a significant investment. … You plan to spend. You plan to pay a premium.”

Wolf can’t comprehend why front offices leave themselves uncovered at the most important position in football. He hears excuses about how the new collectively bargained rules limits the amount of time coaches can spend with players and that doesn’t allow for developing a third quarterback.

“I find that hard to believe because that’s your lifeblood, for gosh sake,” Wolf said. “ … My belief is, you don’t have a quarterback, you’re not going to win.

“I can’t be convinced you wouldn’t find a way to incorporate quarterback practice with that third guy somewhere with one of those other assistants. I can’t believe you wouldn’t do that.”

