Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has informed the NHL that he will not attend the All-Star Game in San Jose later this month, after fans voted him the Metropolitan Division captain. Ovechkin said he wants the extra rest, with the league’s all-star break bleeding into the Capitals' bye week, which would give him more than a week off. But the decision has a cost: Ovechkin will be required by the league to miss one game either immediately before or after the All-Star Game. Washington plays in Toronto before the break and hosts Calgary after it.

“First of all, thanks for all the fans who voted for me,” Ovechkin said Wednesday. “I know it’s a tough decision, obviously. I like to be part of all the events, but right now I think that time of the year and my age we decide to take a one-week break. It’s hard, but it’s better for me.”

While Ovechkin participated in the past two All-Star Games, he missed the 2016 version in Nashville because of an undisclosed “lower-body” injury. He chose not to go in 2012 because the event was going to fall in the middle of his three-game suspension for an illegal hit.

With the Capitals coming off a Stanley Cup run, Ovechkin’s offseason was a month shorter than in past years, which left him less time to recover from playing 106 games, including the playoffs. At 33, he’s at least 10 years older than the three other division captains who were fans' top choices.

The nod was deserved, with Ovechkin leading the league with 29 goals and on pace for his best season since 2009-10, when he was 24. But Ovechkin’s average ice time of 21 minutes 9 seconds is a minute higher than he was skating last season, and it’s the most he’s played per game in eight seasons. Ovechkin said he spoke to General Manager Brian MacLellan and Coach Todd Reirden to get their blessing, and then he told teammates of his decision on Wednesday morning.

“It’s all the little things right now,” Ovechkin said. “You can take the short offseason, a long [playoff] run, but right now my body needs a rest. I’m not saying it’s sore or something, but for us I think it’s the right decision.”

Reirden said Ovechkin is not injured, but added, “can you say he’s 100 percent? Well, most players aren’t 100 percent at this point, so you can’t really say he’s 100 percent.” After going on a career-long 14-game point streak that included 17 goals with back-to-back hat tricks, he hasn’t scored in six games. In Wednesday’s practice, Reirden changed up the top-six forward corps to have Ovechkin beside center Evgeny Kuznetsov and right wing Tom Wilson, Washington’s top line in the playoffs last season.

“It’s his decision, and organizationally, we support him on that,” Reirden said. “He’s played a lot of minutes, he’s had a lot of wear and tear for the last year and a half. I think that allows him to get the type of rest that he needs in terms of pushing us forward in the second half of the season. He knows his body and what’s best for him, and I expect him to come back stronger than ever. . . .

"He’s been wrestling with this for a while, and he knows the honor of being voted in by the fans and all that. He’s thinking about our team and what gives our team the best chance to have success after what we did last year. It’s a tough one, but we’ll decide what game it is he misses as we get closer to that.”

Washington is guaranteed to be represented by at least one player in the All-Star Game, which is a three-on-three format, and the bulk of the rosters will be announced on Wednesday night. Defenseman John Carlson is expected to be selected — his six goals and 32 assists are tied for the third-most among blueliners in the league — and goaltender Braden Holtby and center Nicklas Backstrom also have strong cases. Every team will have at least one player at the event, and if the Capitals are still in first place in the division at the halfway point of the season, then Reirden will coach the Metropolitan Division team.

“It would be cool, but not something that you play for,” Carlson said. “If I do or don’t get invited to it, it’s not something I lose sleep over.”

Matt Niskanen could play in St. Louis

Defenseman Matt Niskanen has missed the past two games with an undisclosed “upper-body” injury, but the Capitals are optimistic that he’ll be back in the lineup against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. Niskanen has averaged more than 22 minutes per game this season, playing in all situations and typically matched against opponents' top forwards. He got hurt last week, when he awkwardly crashed into the boards during a game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Niskanen said he was evaluated for a concussion, but that’s not what his injury is.

“I would say based upon today’s practice, we’re heading in the right direction, so we’re getting closer to getting him back out there,” Reirden said. “I’ll wait and see and how he reacts on the flight and everything to see how he is tomorrow. We’re hoping to [have him play] tomorrow.”