It was meant as a feel-good moment before the Sugar Bowl on Tuesday night, but it devolved into a mascot-on-mascot incident when Bevo, the Texas Longhorns’ 1,700-pound steer, went all “I’ve got horns and I know how to use ‘em” on Uga, the Georgia Bulldogs’ unsuspecting pooch.

Someone thought it would be cute to get the critters together for a photo opportunity and, boy howdy, they got one as Bevo briefly charged at the English bulldog, clad jauntily in a red (duh) Georgia sweater. Uga was pulled out of harm’s way, which is more than can be said for a few unlucky folks and a couple of photographers who made contact with the longhorn’s head and horns.



Nick Wagner, a photojournalist for the Austin American-Statesman, was scraped by Bevo. (Rusty Costanza/Associated Press)

While video seemed to show that Bevo XV (the 15th in school history) was advancing aggressively toward Uga X (Georgia’s 10th), the steer’s chief handler said he mere wanted to go on a walkabout and was not happy to be restrained. “He had kind of gone up and bumped the barricade a few times before,” Ricky Brennes, the Silver Spur alumni association executive director, told the Associated Press. “He ran through the gate and into where Uga’s area was. It really was more just unfortunate timing and he wasn’t aware Georgia’s mascot was there. It had nothing to do with the dog.”

Hmmm. An earlier tweet “from Bevo” would seem to indicate otherwise, but we digress.

John Bianco, a spokesman for the Texas athletics department, also said that “all established safety and security measures were in place for Bevo.” That includes having six handlers along with two halters and six chains.

Perhaps this would be as good a moment as any to point out that having a longhorn on the sideline isn’t the greatest idea. Especially since this 3-year-old’s horns are still growing. They’ve increased in span from tip to tip from 42 inches in 2016 to 58 last fall, Brennes told the Daily Texan, and will grow an inch longer every month until he turns 6.

“His horns will continue to grow for the rest of his life,” Brennes said. “The average life span of a longhorn is around mid-20s, so we’ll have to wait and see how much they grow.” Bevo XIV, had the longest horn span of all of the Bevos — a whopping 82 inches. Another Silver Spur member praised Bevo XV for having a mellow nature (perhaps because of his air-conditioned trailer and primo diet). “I’ve never seen him aggressively use his horns,” Andrew Miller, a business honors and finance senior, told the Daily Texan. “We stay outside of the radius of his horns because he’ll scratch his side with his horn if he has a bug or fly on him. He’s been trained since birth on how to interact with humans and it’s really paid off.”

Most of the time, Bevo roams a private ranch and just rubs his horns on cedar trees. There’s no word on how he felt after the Longhorns beat the Bulldogs, 28-21.

“His horns are mighty and bigger in real life than in the pictures,” Justin Morris, a radio-television-film sophomore, told the Daily Texan. “If his horns stayed the size they were back in 2016, we would be the Texas medium-horns. We are the Longhorns, so the longer the horns the better.”

Uga probably begs to differ.

