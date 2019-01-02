

Jason Witten and Joe Tessitore reportedly will make room for Booger McFarland this weekend. (Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images) (Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

The cart or, as it is also known, that %$^(&@%I*# cart, is being left behind Saturday.

The bane of some “Monday Night Football” viewers, the cart, occupied by Booger McFarland this season, will be dispatched to wherever carts go to die for the Indianapolis Colts-Houston Texans playoff game. That means that McFarland, the field analyst, will be upstairs with Joe Tessitore and Jason Witten for the 4:35 p.m. Eastern game. ESPN confirmed the move, as first reported by the Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand. This is a repeat of what ESPN did for its Dec. 24 “MNF” season finale, when rain in Oakland scuttled the cart. ESPN was reportedly pleased with the dynamic and is ready to try it again.

In its inaugural season, the “Booger Mobile,” was despised for obstructing views although it took up no more space than a regular sideline camera/cart and decried as a distraction as it rolled up and down the sidelines. It added very little to games and the clamor grew for McFarland to bolster the booth, where Witten was struggling to find his footing. Whether the weather or seat obstruction is to blame, moving McFarland upstairs would be a shrewd move. Having three in the booth is tricky, as McFarland pointed out.

“What makes a three-man booth challenging is everybody’s got to give up a little something, right?” McFarland told the Athletic recently. “Because normally you’d have one guy being the analyst and he’s got the ability to go at his own pace and do everything and break down everything, but when you’ve got two people somebody’s got to give up a little something.”

That's nice of ESPN to give fans who paid for seats a TV to watch while Booger gets a better view (from @jsell2110) pic.twitter.com/jOnu1lu3AK — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) October 16, 2018

If it’s the cart, viewers might not mind. As the season wore on, fans grew more accustomed to a conveyance that more complex than its would suggest. It consisted of an elevated chair that was positioned at the line of scrimmage for each snap. McFarland was seated at a raised desk with a computer and video monitors, giving him a great view from every angle.

I mean, look at this ... pic.twitter.com/zZrqRHGaef — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 23, 2018

McFarland managed to make the platform a home despite a fear of heights.

“It’s going to be a good thing that I’m watching and analyzing football,” he told the Los Angeles Times in August, “because if I was just sitting there and had the opportunity to look down, I’d probably be freaking out. My family can tell you I’m not really a guy that likes roller coasters. I don’t like going on Ferris wheels. I’ve got a six-feet rule; I like my feet no more than five, six feet from the ground at all times.”

Whether McFarland is on the sideline or in the booth, ESPN reportedly will stick with this threesome for the 2019 season, along with Lisa Salters.

