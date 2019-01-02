

"Mean” Gene Okerlund. (Courtesy of WWE)

“Mean” Gene Okerlund, the ubiquitous professional wrestling backstage interviewer, was remembered Wednesday as “a voice and sound track to an entire era" of pro wrestling, as WWE Executive Vice President Paul “Triple H” Levesque described him.

“Untouchable. Simply the best,” wrote retired wrestler Steve Austin.

“His was ‘The Voice’ of WWE,” wrote Jerry Lawler, the wrestler and broadcaster.

Okerlund died Wednesday at a hospital in Sarasota, Fla., according to his daughter-in-law, Patricia Okerlund.

The cause of death was not immediately known, but Okerlund had been hospitalized with kidney disease, his family said. He received kidney transplants in 1995 and 2004.

Famous for his deadpan interviews and for posing seemingly challenging questions to the brawny wrestlers who stood beside him, Okerlund was synonymous with professional wrestling’s big time events. He began his career as a radio disc jockey in Omaha and Minneapolis, but jumped to the American Wrestling Association in 1970 as a ring announcer and interviewer.

Wrestler Jesse Ventura reportedly dubbed him “Mean Gene” as a joke about his straight-talking on-camera persona.

He never left the sport, and never fully retired. He joined the World Wrestling Federation in 1984 and World Championship Wrestling in 1993 in similar capacities. He returned to WWF, later renamed WWE, in 2001 and made his last appearance on air on Jan. 22, 2018, interviewing AJ Styles on the 25th anniversary of Monday Night RAW.

“I have a tremendous amount of gratitude to those who enjoyed my work,” Okerlund told Sports Illustrated in 2017. “It’s something we did together, because I must have given them something they liked, and we shared it, and everybody walked away a winner. That’s truly the way I look at my time with the business.”

Late in his career, Okerlund hosted a number of non-live programs for WWE Network. He also took on a lascivious personality gimmick alongside the younger co-host Pamela Paulshock. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016.

“To go into the WWE Hall of Fame as the very first announcer was a big, big honor for me,” Okerland said on the podcast of wrestling enthusiast Gary Cantrell.

“When it comes to announcers in the history of professional wrestling, I’ll say it again, there’s Gene Okerlund, and then there’s the rest of us,” Sean Mooney, a former wrestling play-by-play announcer who worked with Okerlund, said on his podcast.

Okerlund three times entered the ring during his nearly five decades in staged wrestling, winning each bout. He and Hulk Hogan, a close friend, defeated Mr. Fuji and George Steele in a 1984 tag team match in Minneapolis. In 2000, he and Buff Bagwell teamed up to beat Chris Kanyon and fellow ringside announcer Mark Madden. The very next week, Madden called for a one-on-one rematch, and Paulshock jumped into the ring to help Okerlund secure another victory.

Across the professional wrestling world, tributes poured in for Okerlund on Wednesday.

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019

Mean Gene I love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 2, 2019

So sad today to hear of the sudden passing of my dear friend @TheGeneOkerlund



I just saw Mean Gene in North Carolina at WrestleCade.



It’s so true that our tomorrow’s are never guaranteed.



Say hello to Jan, Mean Gene. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PQ4ZZGmXnx — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 2, 2019

A voice of my childhood and a legend. Rest In Peace to the greatest to ever do it, Mean Gene. pic.twitter.com/gyVgKcNpCl — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) January 2, 2019

RIP MY BROTHER GENE MEAN. YOU PUT ME OVER LIKE NOBODY. I LOVE YOU AND YOUR FAMILY SINCE THE MINNESOTA. GIVE MY BROTHER NIKOLAI BUG HUG. GOD BLESS YOU. CAMERA MAN ZOOM IT. pic.twitter.com/5k0VRXbKMI — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 2, 2019

Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice.

Condolences to his friends and family. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 2, 2019

RIP “Mean” Gene. Thanks for the memories and being a Gentleman.



God Bless. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AJn3HsY7Am — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) January 2, 2019

He was a brilliant performer and often the conscience of WWF & WCW; condemning heels and setting the babyface up perfectly. I had the privilege of working with Mean Gene and he was a sweetheart to work with and boy, what a wicked sense of humor! A true gent. #RIPMeanGene — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) January 2, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of our friend, Mean Gene Okerlund.

I'll always remember Gene with a smile on his face and a drink in his hand and always wanting to help. His was "The Voice" of @WWE RIP Gene. pic.twitter.com/tgS1Yy3VpA — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) January 2, 2019

Survivors, according to a Washington Post obituary, include his wife of 54 years, Jeanne Okerlund; two sons, Todd Okerlund and Tor Okerlund; and three grandchildren. One son, Todd Okerlund, had a brief professional hockey career with the New York Islanders.

