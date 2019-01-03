

Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson will be reunited on a top line on Thursday night. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

ST. LOUIS — In the Washington Capitals' first game of the new year, the team’s top-six forward corps will have a new look by returning to an old one. With the top line combination of captain Alex Ovechkin, right wing T.J. Oshie and center Nicklas Backstrom without an even-strength goal in six games, Coach Todd Reirden has decided to reunite Ovechkin with Tom Wilson and center Evgeny Kuznetsov. That leaves a second line with Backstrom, Oshie and Jakub Vrana, both lines matching what Washington used during its playoff run to the Stanley Cup.

The slump of the first line is part of Reirden’s decision — he started shuffling the top six during the Capitals' game against the Nashville Predators on Monday — but with Washington on the road for the next three games, starting with Thursday in St. Louis, he also likes this combination better for when his team doesn’t have the advantage of last change.

“When you’re playing a series of road games, I think we’re a tough matchup by splitting up our lines like this,” Reirden said. “This allows a little bit of an easier matchup game for myself as the coach as we go about putting our players on the ice to have success. This going into the year, this I would say was my No. 1 road lineup that I would have from the top six. Then you adjust it a little bit given injuries and different looks of your team. I’m excited to see them back together tonight. ... Hopefully this adds a little spark to all six of them.”

Ovechkin and Kuznetsov haven’t played together since mid-November, and a stretch of six games without a goal is Ovechkin’s worst of the season, though he’s still leading the league with 29 goals and is on pace for his best season since 2009-10. Kuznetsov has 10 points (all assists) in his past 12 games, and after missing the first 16 games of the season because of suspension, Wilson has 11 goals in 19 games played.

The Blues are expected to be without one of their top forwards on Thursday night; Vladimir Tarasenko missed the team’s morning skate with an illness.

While defenseman Christian Djoos remains out indefinitely after left thigh surgery last month, Washington’s lineup is nearly fully healthy with blueliner Matt Niskanen returning after missing two games with an undisclosed “upper-body” injury. He’ll return to his usual spot beside defense partner Dmitry Orlov, and veteran Brooks Orpik, playing in his second game after missing 27 for a right knee injury, will be on the Capitals' third pairing beside Madison Bowey.

“We’re getting closer to our projected lineup from the summer,” Reirden said. “We’re still not there yet, but it’ll just be good, in terms of [playing back-to-back games] to have the options of some extra guys here. It’s so tough to win back-to-back in this league. If you’re able to have some extra bodies who are fresh who can step in and play, then you utilize them. But we’ll definitely be happy to have Niskanen back in there just from a matchup standpoint, especially being on the road, and also the work he does penalty kill-wise.”