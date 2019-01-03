

Braden Holtby and John Carlson will skate in the NHL's upcoming All-Star Game. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS -- As defenseman John Carlson sat at his dressing room stall and discussed a first for him, a selection to the NHL All-Star Game, teammate Tom Wilson walked by and started singing Smash Mouth’s “All Star.” Carlson paused, chuckled, then continued to say how honored he was to be considered one of the league’s best defensemen, something the Capitals have stumped for a while.

“I wasn’t going to be upset if I didn’t get in,” Carlson said. “It wasn’t going to change anything about me as a human or player. But these things are fun experiences, and I’m glad I get to share it with Holts as well. I think that’ll be another cool little experience that I’ve had with him. We’ve been together a long time, and obviously he deserves a lot, too. And many other guys in this room deserve it as well.”

Goaltender Braden Holtby had been hopeful that Carlson, who has six goals with 32 assists, would represent the Capitals at the All-Star Game in San Jose later this month, but he was surprised by his own selection. This will be his fourth straight All-Star Game.

[Alex Ovechkin to skip All-Star Game, receive suspension]

“I was really surprised,” Holtby said. “I really didn’t think there was any chance. I was really hoping John would get in there because he deserves it, and I assumed Nick [Backstrom] would be there, if anyone else, because of the level he’s playing. So, I didn’t really think of it. ... It’s a little bit of a surprise, but it’s still a pretty big honor."

Backstrom can still be voted in by fans, and if the Capitals are still first in the division at the season’s halfway point, then Reirden will coach the Metropolitan Division team. Ovechkin had been voted in by fans, but he informed the NHL that he’d like the extra rest after a long playoff run.

“Everyone has a right to whatever they want to do," Carlson said when asked about the perception that some players may not want to attend the event. "I think that everybody needs different things, and you never know how anyone else is feeling, so it’s easy to say one way or another, but it’s completely up to you.”

[Capitals shake up top-six forwards; Matt Niskanen returns from injury]

Said Holtby: “I like that the fans enjoy it. That’s about the extent. It’s a lot of travel, it’s a lot of stuff in the time when you’re kind of grinding through the season and you’re wanting a little rest. If that’s the worst thing about this job, it’s a pretty good thing to have.

"You just have to be smart about it, smart that it doesn’t hinder your performance in the future. I think every year I’ve went, I’ve learned a little more about how to do that. But it’s a pretty big honor.”