

Domestic violence charges against Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster have been dropped. The NFL is conducting its own investigation, and will need to clear Foster before he can return to the field. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Domestic violence charges against Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster have been dropped by a Florida prosecutor. Foster was supposed to appear at an arraignment in Hillsborough County court on Thursday, but the hearing was canceled after the state attorney’s office said it was dropping the charges.

A person with knowledge of the decision to not prosecute Foster said the prosecutor’s office “felt they didn’t have enough evidence.”

Foster’s playing status is still undetermined. Before he will be allowed to return to the field, he will have to be cleared by the NFL, which is conducting its own investigation after placing Foster on paid leave.

The Redskins claimed Foster off waivers after he was arrested for allegedly hitting his girlfriend at the San Francisco 49ers team hotel in Tampa on Nov. 24. It was his second arrest for domestic violence in 2018, and while those first charges — filed in California — were also dropped, the Niners released him the morning after the second incident. Two days later, Washington was the only team to place a waiver claim on Foster. The NFL immediately placed him on the Commissioner’s Exempt List while the league conducted an investigation into the Florida arrest. The NFL’s personal conduct policy empowers the league to discipline a player without a criminal charge if it believes such measures are warranted.

Foster was allowed to attend meetings and work out at the Redskins facility, but not practice or play in or attend games. He has a locker and a nameplate in Washington’s locker room, with the jersey No. 50.

More coverage:

Redskins' investigation into Reuben Foster did not include contacting police

Reuben Foster’s accuser says she ‘just couldn’t believe’ the Redskins' decision

The Redskins could see a lot of turnover at the linebacker position

Redskins' Doug Williams apologizes for radio interview about Reuben Foster