Minutes after the Memphis Grizzlies' eighth loss in 10 games, Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi reportedly got into a physical altercation during a closed-door locker-room meeting Wednesday night.

An unnamed source described the dust-up to ESPN as a “heat of the moment” matter that occurred after the Grizzlies dipped under .500 for the first time this season, falling 101-94 to the Detroit Pistons, their third loss in a row. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff offered few details about what had happened.

“A conversation that needed to be had that will stay between those of us that were in that locker room,'' he told reporters (via ESPN).

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, players were discussing what they could do to improve when the conversation turned to a “perceived lack of enthusiasm” from bench players, Charania reported. That’s when Casspi spoke up. He and Temple exchanged words, then had to be separated. By the time the locker room opened, only Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, who combined for no points in the second half, remained.

“We were openly sharing our thoughts and trying to fix the situation and getting back into being a really good basketball team together and doing the things we need to do consistently to win games,” Gasol said (via the Commercial Appeal).

“I think addressing larger issues was the conversation that we needed to have,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “Right now, it’s not X’s and O’s that need to be resolved. I think we resolved some of those issues tonight.”

Conley described the team meeting as “productive” and Gasol promised that there would be more conversation.

“I think it’s needed, and guys expect that,” Gasol said. “I’ve worked on not being that critical with my teammates, because in the past it creates some problems. But now it’s going to change a little bit.”

