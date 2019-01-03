

DeAndre Hopkins is donating his game-day paycheck to the family of Jazmine Barnes. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins won’t be pocketing the $29,000 he’ll make for playing in an NFL playoff game Saturday. Instead, he’ll donate it to the family of a little girl who was shot to death in Houston this week.

Jazmine Barnes, 7, was killed in what police say was a random attack Sunday when a man pulled up next to her family’s car and opened fire, wounding her mother and sister. The killer remains at large.

“When I see Jazmine Barnes’ face, I see my own daughter,” Hopkins wrote Thursday on Instagram and Twitter. “I am pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support [efforts] in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine.”

Hopkins’s post indicated that he would join Shaun King, a civil rights activist and writer in New York; Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez; and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to help find Barnes' killer.

The shooter “left us a corpse,” Jazmine’s mother, LaPorsha Washington, told Houston’s KHOU. “We no longer have a joyful 7-year-old running around.”

Police believe the shooter, described as a white, bearded man in his 40s, was driving a red, four-door pickup truck when he opened fire around 7 a.m. Washington, who was wounded in the shoulder, was able to drive from the scene and realized that Jazmine had been shot in the head and wasn’t breathing.

"I replayed this moment in my head over a million times to see, did I cut this man off? Did I make a wrong turn in front of him?” Washington said, according to KHOU. “I didn’t — he fired at us for no reason.”

Jazmine’s sister was wounded by shattered glass.

Our hearts go out to Jazmine's grieving classmates and teachers at Monahan Elementary in Sheldon ISD. We won't rest until this precious child's killer is brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/cEWcwdR9Uy — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 1, 2019

“I urge you, whoever did this, you know who are, please turn yourself in,” said Major Jesse Razo of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “Because we will be looking for you, we will locate you and we will find you.”

From her hospital bed, her mother echoed that.

“Every crack, every rock, every corner that could be flipped, turn and turned around, we’re going to be there,” she said.

The AFC South champion Texans host the Indianapolis Colts in a wild-card game at 4:35 p.m. Eastern Saturday.

