

Wizards reserve players shouldn't look for minutes anytime soon but Coach Scott Brooks said they must stay ready. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Through the Washington Wizards' turbulent season, as Coach Scott Brooks searched for better rebounding lineups or adjusted to roster moves on the fly and integrated new players, he had often used five players off the bench.

As recently as Dec. 23 during the second night of a back-to-back in Indiana, Brooks gave significant minutes (more than just a first-quarter cameo or run during a fourth-quarter blowout) to reserve players. Brooks even started the second quarter against the Pacers with such a five-man unit, leaving the starters to rest on the sideline.

The days of using the bench in this manner, however, appear to be trending out. Though Brooks had used 10 players in the previous meeting with the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 18, during the Wednesday night rematch inside Capital One Arena he opted to shorten the rotation to three — and if being generous, three and a half — players. Rookie Troy Brown Jr. played a brief stint beginning at the end of the first quarter, and if fans made a concession run during that time, they might have missed him.

Though Brooks doesn’t usually tip his hand to what he’s planning, the rotation suggests a move toward relying more on the starters as John Wall will miss the rest of the season due to surgery on his left heel and Markieff Morris will miss at least the next six weeks with neck and upper back stiffness.

After the Wizards' 114-98 win, in which every starter played more than 36 minutes, Brooks was asked if he was done using five men off the bench. He hesitated to commit to a position but his response was telling.

“Not sure. Everybody has to stay ready,” Brooks said before pausing. “Maybe. I don’t know.”

What is known, however, is that on a night when the Wizards couldn’t handle Hawks backup center Alex Len, Brooks elected to keep the one remaining big body the Wizards have on the bench. The 6-foot-11 Ian Mahinmi, who has averaged 3.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 personal fouls this year, collected his second consecutive “DNP-Coach’s decision” after appearing in the three previous games.

Instead of matching Mahinmi with the 7-foot-1 Len, natural wings Jeff Green and Trevor Ariza, as well as second-year center Thomas Bryant, took turns in being pushed aside for rebounds and inside buckets. Len finished with 24 points (11 of 17 shooting) and 11 rebounds in under 28 minutes.

Other role players remained in warm-ups. Ron Baker, who signed with the Wizards on Dec. 20, has also sat the last two games. Two-way player Jordan McRae, who is averaging 25.1 points with the Capital City Go-Go but has only been called up intermittently to sit at the end of the bench, remained on assignment with the G League for the second consecutive game.

In the upcoming games, Otto Porter Jr. will be promoted back to the starting lineup — he played 13 minutes off the bench in his first game back from injury — while Green may have to take on more of the backup five duties. That role had belonged to Morris, who was averaging 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds since his move to the bench. But after being examined by Dr. Andrew Dossett in Dallas on Wednesday, Morris was diagnosed with “transient cervical neuropraxia,” an injury located in the cervical spinal cord. Morris will not participate in basketball activities for the next six weeks, according to the team.

Wall is set to undergo season-ending surgery next week in Green Bay, Wis. Dwight Howard is currently in Atlanta rehabilitating from spinal surgery. No timeline has been set for his return.

The Wizards' depth has thinned and the dwindling resources may be forcing Brooks to go all in with his current starters. As for the reserves, they should get comfortable on the bench.

“They have to be ready. Ian has been a pro his entire career, he’s going to be ready if I call him,” Brooks said, “And then Ron. Ron’s just going to go out there and blow things up and play hard, so I know what I got from those guys . . . The minutes are going to be not consistent for them but they’re going to be ready if I call them.”

Read more:

Bradley Beal welcomes the pressure of being the Wizards' solo star

With Otto Porter Jr. back in the fold, Wizards beat Hawks for second straight win

NBA assistant coaches routinely make six figures. Kristi Toliver is making $10,000.

John Wall-Stephen A. Smith beef ramps up

By opting for surgery, John Wall hopes to avoid tearing Achilles' tendon