

John Carlson and goalie Braden Holtby are headed to the All-Star Game. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson and goaltender Braden Holtby have been selected to play in the NHL All-Star Game in San Jose later this month, the league announced Wednesday night. This will be Carlson’s first time participating in the event and Holtby’s fourth straight.

Fans voted Alex Ovechkin the Metropolitan Division captain, but he informed the league Wednesday that he will not attend because he feels he could use the extra rest after a long run to the Stanley Cup finals last year.

Washington has a two-point lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Metropolitan Division, and if the Capitals are still in first place at the season’s halfway point later this month, then Coach Todd Reirden will be behind the bench for the division’s team in San Jose.

Carlson is coming off a career season, when he led all blue liners in scoring with 15 goals and 53 assists, earning an eight-year, $64 million contract extension. During the Stanley Cup playoffs, he scored five goals with 15 assists in 24 games while skating 25:38 per game.

He is leading Washington in ice time again this season, averaging a career-high 25:25 playing in all situations, including on the top power-play unit. His six goals and 32 assists through 37 games have him averaging more than a point per game for the first time in his career, on pace for an even better season than last, when the Capitals were slightly miffed that he wasn’t an all-star selection.

Holtby got off to an uneven start this season, but in his past 13 starts, he’s got a 2.62 goals against average and a .918 save percentage. He won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender in 2016 and was a finalist again the following year. On the season, he’s 15-9-2 with a 2.84 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

