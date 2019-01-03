

Bruno Fernando, left, had 18 points and 17 rebounds, and Anthony Cowan Jr., right, scored 19 points in Maryland's win over Nebraska. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Maryland resumed Big Ten play Wednesday night against Nebraska, needing to reverse a troubling trend from earlier in the season.

In Maryland’s previous Big Ten game in early December, the Terrapins lost by two on the road when Purdue blocked Anthony Cowan Jr.’s go-ahead three-point attempt at the buzzer. Then, later in the month at home against Seton Hall, Maryland lost by four after making too many late-game mistakes.

The Terps found themselves in another close game against the No. 24 Cornhuskers, and they did what they have rarely done in a game’s tense final moments — win. Maryland earned an important 74-72 victory at Xfinity Center in a game that remained tight until the end, just the Terps' third victory by a single-digit margin this season. Freshman big man Jalen Smith’s floater in the lane with 3.8 seconds left proved to be the winning shot as Maryland (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) ended a 12-game losing streak against ranked teams that dated to February 2016.

Smith notched the Terps' final seven points to finish with 15. Cowan scored a team-high 19 points, and sophomore forward Bruno Fernando added 18 points and a career-high 17 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double and seventh this season.

With Maryland down by a point with less than a minute to go, Fernando grabbed a defensive rebound, allowing Coach Mark Turgeon to call a timeout with 45 seconds left. Smith grabbed a rebound off Cowan’s missed shot, and his putback layup gave Maryland a one-point lead with 31 seconds to play.

Fernando fouled to help Nebraska’s effort, but Cornhuskers star James Palmer Jr. only made one of his two free throws, giving the Terps the ball in a tie game with 22 seconds left. Smith came through again, and the Terps defended well on Nebraska’s final possession to preserve the win.

Palmer, an Upper Marlboro, Md., native and former teammate of Cowan at St. John’s College High, lived up to the occasion of his homecoming game. The senior scored 26 points 7-for-19 shooting.

The game remained close throughout, and Maryland weathered periods of offensive struggles. The Terps didn’t make a field goal in the final 4:10 of the first half, allowing Nebraska to score nine of the final 11 points of the half and take a 39-35 lead into halftime.

Maryland’s offensive woes continued after the break. The Terps tied the game in the first minute of the second half on a dunk by Smith and two free throws by Fernando, but then they missed eight straight shots as the Cornhuskers built an eight-point lead. Maryland responded with a 10-2 run, tying the game again on consecutive three-pointers by freshman guard Aaron Wiggins and Cowan. Neither team led by more than four points over the final 12 minutes of the game.

Smith returned to his usual starting role after missing Maryland’s last game against Radford with an illness. Junior forward Isaiah Roby missed Nebraska’s last game with a groin injury but played Wednesday, finished with 11 points with seven rebounds.

The Terps again struggled with turnovers, racking up 13 throughout the game, including six from Fernando. But even after a few sloppy moments late in the game, Maryland’s offense scored when it needed to. The Terps made 10 of their last 15 shots, including Smith’s final two that mattered most.

