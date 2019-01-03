

Dayne St. Clair, supported by Donovan Pines (2), collects the ball during the NCAA championship match against Akron on Dec. 9 in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Daniel Dreifuss/Associated Press)

Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, who played every minute during Maryland’s NCAA championship season in 2018, will forgo his final year of eligibility to play in MLS, Terrapins Coach Sasho Cirovski said Thursday.

St. Clair, 21, signed with the league and will be available in the Jan. 11 draft in Chicago.

The Ontario native was with the Maryland program for four years — he redshirted in 2016 — and started the past two seasons. He is scheduled to earn a degree in psychology this spring.

In 2018, St. Clair led the nation in minutes played by a goalkeeper (2.194), was 11th in the nation in goals-against average (0.66), 12th in save percentage (.833) and third in shutouts (13). He did not concede a goal in five NCAA tournament matches as the 11th-seeded Terrapins won their first national title since 2008 and third since 2005.

St. Clair is the latest in a long line of Maryland goalkeepers to enter the pro ranks, joining Chris Seitz (Houston Dynamo), Zac MacMath (Vancouver Whitecaps) and Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew but joining Manchester City this summer).

With St. Clair departing, freshman Russell Shealy will enter the spring season as the first-choice keeper. Freshman Craig Eichelberger continues recovering from a knee injury suffered last summer.

Meantime, junior defender Donovan Pines continues to weigh his options: stay in school, sign a homegrown contract with D.C. United or pursue European opportunities.

Like many Maryland players over the years, the 6-foot-5 Pines will travel abroad soon for long-planned offseason workouts. Although it’s not a formal tryout, a strong performance could lead to a contract offer. Cirovski declined to identify the club, which is in England. A workout with a second English team is also possible, he added.

In recent years, Pines missed two opportunities to train overseas because of injuries and school conflicts.

A British work permit is almost impossible for an American to obtain without senior national team experience, unless the player, through family lineage, is eligible for a British passport. Pines apparently has such connections.

If he signs with United, Pines would likely begin his career with Loudoun United, D.C.'s new second-division team based in Leesburg, and be considered for first-team duty.

