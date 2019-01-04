

Michael Locksley with Alabama running back Damien Harris at practice before the College Football Playoff semifinals. (Brynn Anderson/Associated Press)

Michael Locksley arrived at Alabama three years ago in need of a new start more than 20 years into his career. He had been passed over for the job he coveted and carried an abysmal record as a head coach.

Locksley will coach his final game with the Crimson Tide on Monday night at the pinnacle of college football before moving full time into that dream job, as head coach at Maryland. He will still have a career record of 3-31 attached to his name, but it will be overshadowed by the most recent and most impressive line on his résumé: as the offensive coordinator who helped lead Alabama to its fourth consecutive appearance in the national championship. More than that, he will be known as a member of the Nick Saban coaching tree.

Locksley came to Alabama, a place where coaches go to be coached, to learn why results like this year’s national championship game appearance have become the norm. He started over, first taking the behind-the-scenes role of analyst, then coaching wide receivers becoming offensive coordinator and primary play-caller this season. Locksley, a Washington native, has repeatedly called the Maryland job one he’s always wanted, but he said “it wouldn’t have happened had it not been for this Alabama experience.”

About 30 seconds into his first remarks as Maryland’s head coach on Dec. 6, Locksley mentioned Saban. In Locksley’s bio on the Maryland team website, Saban’s name appears in the third sentence. Locksley’s qualifications for the position are rooted in this association. After all, he didn’t get the same job three years earlier, when he had yet to spend time with Saban and lead one of the nation’s most prolific offenses.

“Having the opportunity to work for Coach Saban, you can’t help but get better,” said Locksley, 49. “When you’re around this guy and you get to see the work ethic, you get to see the organization, you get to see the structure, the discipline, how he goes about doing things, it rubs off not just on players but coaches as well.”

Working under Saban is “like coming to coaching boot camp,” said Alabama wide receivers coach Josh Gattis, a fast-rising assistant who is finishing his first year with the program.

Locksley used a different metaphor: “The Nick Saban witness-protection program,” he called it last month, during a speech accepting the Frank Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant.

“Some of us have had a little tougher go at it,” Locksley said before Alabama’s win over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals. “And coming into his program, I think the structure that people respect him for, the discipline of his program, that if you can make it through his program unscathed per se, you’ll leave here usually with an opportunity to better yourself as a coach.”

In 2016, Locksley went behind Alabama’s curtain — one that keeps assistants mostly out of public view with Saban not making them available to members of the media — and tried to understand how the Crimson Tide just keeps winning. Sure, Alabama recruits the nation’s best players and then relies on game-planning, but assistants and players point toward the culture of consistency and the program’s routine-based approach as a key reason for its success.

The expectations, the schedules, the nuances — they all stay the same, whether Alabama is preparing to play The Citadel or Auburn. The Crimson Tide doesn’t play music during practice. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said practice feels like a game, whereas in high school it felt like, well, practice. Before bowl games, some other programs might have a lighter load to stay fresh, running back Damien Harris said, but Alabama refuses to deviate.

Coaches emphasize “deliberate practice habits,” which Harris said means “every single day going in with the same exact mind-set, same exact determination to get better and improve, and just a desire to be great.”

Harris isn’t sure if Locksley picked up that mantra from Saban or vice versa; Harris just knows both say it. Turns out, Locksley learned the phrase during his first stint at Maryland when a sports psychologist explained how Tiger Woods practiced.

“I've carried that along the way,” Locksley said with a printed practice plan resting on the table where he sat at the Orange Bowl media day. “But I'm going to give Coach credit for it.”

The culture of consistency and discipline bleeds down from Saban, whom Locksley described as someone who arrives at the practice facility at the same time each day. For the Crimson Tide, Saban’s way has become the way that works, so assistants embrace his principles and sometimes carry them to their next stops.

When asked whether Alabama analyst Butch Jones’s offensive philosophies align with his own, Locksley said: “They align with Coach Saban’s. That’s the most important thing here at Alabama.”

As Locksley moves into his role at Maryland, he knows he can’t simply replicate Alabama’s fine-tuned machine that continues to produce championships, even as assistants and players come and go. In his job interview, Locksley said Maryland is not going to be a version of Alabama. He’ll pull from what has worked at Alabama, but Locksley said the resources and structures in place at Maryland are different.

“I can take from how we've done things here,” Locksley said. “But like a play-caller … each coordinator kind of puts his personality on those philosophies, and that's what I plan to do at Maryland.”

As empty-nesters, Locksley and his wife, Kia, invited players to their home for burgers on Thursday nights this season. What started as a crowd of around a dozen offensive players grew closer to 30 or 40, Locksley said, with sometimes defensive guys joining in. They’re “almost like those rave parties, where you don’t get invited, you just kind of show up,” Locksley said, noting how players come at different times. (Terrell Lewis, a junior linebacker and Washington native, once arrived at 10:50 p.m. when the grill was already off.)

After a hard week of practice, Locksley said, those Thursday nights eating burgers and watching football felt personal.

“I've never been around a guy like him that had that many great leadership skills,” Gattis said. “It's really led to the success of our offense. If you put it on one person, it's not Tua, it's not anybody. I think it's been Coach Locksley's leadership skills.”

With those traits, Locksley has garnered praise for what he accomplished with Saban — the play-calling, the relationship-building and the winning — but now Maryland will let him see if he can do it on his own.

