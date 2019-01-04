

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will lead the Texans against the Colts on Saturday. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

After Week 3, Houston and Indianapolis were a combined 1-5 and busy getting thumped by the likes of the Titans, Giants, Bengals and Eagles. Now, they’re two of the hottest teams in the NFL, meeting in the wild-card round’s first game.

The Texans won nine straight after a dubious 0-3 start to finish 11-5 and win the AFC South. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has stayed healthy and is completing 68 percent of his passes, including 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s also averaging 5.6 yards per carry and has scored five times on the ground. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, one of the NFL’s best pass-catchers, ranked third in the league in catches (115), second in receiving yards (1,572) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (11).

The Colts dropped five of their first six games, then finished the year with wins in nine of their last 10. In that span, they beat these same Texans, 24-21, in Houston, then beat the Cowboys, Giants and Titans to salvage the season, finishing 10-6. Quarterback Andrew Luck’s shoulder seems to be fully healthy after sitting out the 2017 season, and he’s second in the NFL with 39 passing touchdowns, trailing only the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

When: Saturday, 4:35 p.m. Eastern.

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston.

How to watch on TV: ABC.

How to stream online: ESPN.com, ESPN app.

Odds: Texans -1.

What’s next: If the Colts win, they will play the Chiefs on Jan. 12 in Kansas City. If the Texans win, they will play the Patriots on Jan. 13, in Foxborough, Mass.



Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton makes a reception as Texans strong safety Justin Reid defends. (Troy Taormina/USA Today)

Matchup to watch: Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton vs. Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph

We’ve seen this movie twice already, and both times it ended poorly for Joseph. Of Hilton’s 316 yards in the teams’ two contests this season, 148 came against the Texans’ veteran cornerback. That’s more than one quarter of the total yardage Joseph allowed on the entire season.

In his prime, Joseph was one of the fastest corners in the league, but 34-year-old legs don’t quite move the same. Getting the speedy Hilton matched up one-on-one with Joseph should be a priority for Colts Coach Frank Reich in this one, and the good news is, he’ll know where to find him. The Texans play strictly sides with their corners, and more than 90 percent of Joseph’s snaps since Week 10 have come at left cornerback. Hilton’s usage over the course of the season has been far more varied, but the majority of his routes have come on the right side — expect that to be the case Saturday, and for quarterback Andrew Luck to look his way early and often. — Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus

Colts' fatal flaw:

Quarterback Andrew Luck, drafted in 2012, is an NFL veteran but the roster around him is among the youngest in the NFL (25.6 years old, eighth youngest). Offensive starters Marlon Mack (22 years old), Chester Rogers (24) and rookie offensive linemen Quenton Nelson (22) and Braden Smith (22) are all relatively new to the pros as are defensive starters Anthony Walker (23), Darius Leonard (23), Kenny Moore (23) and Malik Hooker (22). A young, productive core is great for long-term prospects but for Super Bowl titles it can be considered a hindrance: The Seattle Seahawks won a championship in 2013 with the fourth-youngest roster (25.3), but since then more seasoned teams have been the last team standing. — Neil Greenberg

Texans' fatal flaw:

The Texans are good at getting to the quarterback but their passer is often under siege. In 2018, the Texans’ offensive line allowed a league-high 59 sacks and 215 total pressures over 622 passing plays. More than half of those sacks (29) were attributed to the offensive line and after adjusting the team’s sack rate for down, distance and opponent it soars to more than 11 percent, the worst in the league, per Football Outsiders. There has been just one Super Bowl champion in the past six years to rank worse than 22nd in adjusted sack rate: the Seattle Seahawks (9.6 percent in 2013).

Poor pass protection leads to poor quarterback performance and while Deshaun Watson has been good under pressure — his 88.1 passer rating in these situations was the third-best of 2018 — it is significantly worse than his production from a clean pocket (111.6). — Neil Greenberg

More coverage of the NFL playoffs:

Defense still matters in the NFL playoffs, and the Ravens are playing it as well as anybody

One question has tortured Tyrann Mathieu’s entire life. He’s not sure he wants the answer.

A cheap QB is a quick route to NFL playoffs, but sustained success costs big money

The NFL playoffs always include some duds at quarterback, but not this year

Trick plays are now ‘the norm’ in NFL playbooks, and they’ll be on display this postseason

NFL playoff ATS picks and easiest, hardest paths to the Super Bowl

NFL coaching carousel news and rumors: Conflicting reports emerge about Bucs’ interest in Brian Kelly