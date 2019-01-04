

Former DeMatha head coach Bill McGregor is returning to coach the Stags. (Toni L. Sandys/Washington Post)

Former longtime DeMatha coach Bill McGregor will be named the new head coach of the Stags, according to multiple sources close to the hiring process.

McGregor has a long history with the Washington area high school power, spending 29 years as DeMatha’s head coach before announcing his resignation in March 2011. McGregor left his position with the Stags after nearly 40 years with the school. Compiling a 278-40-3 record and winning 17 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles, he established DeMatha as one of the nation’s top football programs at the time of his departure.

The longtime coach then transitioned to an assistant coach at Gilman High in Baltimore in 2011 before becoming an assistant at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore in 2016, where he stayed until accepting the DeMatha coaching position once again.

“On behalf of Dr. McMahon, we are happy to welcome Bill back,” said DeMatha President Father James Day Friday in a statement. “Coach brings with him a wealth of experience, skills and a deep commitment to the DM mission.”

McGregor replaces former DeMatha head coach Elijah Brooks, who left Hyattsville in December to become the running backs coach at Maryland, under new Terps head coach Michael Locksley. Brooks was named McGregor’s successor in 2011 after being hired at 27, just four years removed from college.

Brooks won four consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles with DeMatha from 2013-16. He brought the Stags back to the WCAC title game this past year but lost, 46-43, on a Hail Mary touchdown pass by rival Gonzaga.

Per a source close to the hiring process, the final round of interviews was on Wednesday and the other leading candidates included DeMatha assistant football coaches Josh Wilson and Justin Cunningham, along with Bishop Ireton Athletic Director Bryce Bevill.

Wilson graduated from DeMatha in 2003 and played college ball at Maryland before spending nine seasons as a cornerback in the NFL. He was hired by Brooks in 2017 to be a defensive backs coach and became the team’s defensive coordinator in 2018. Cunningham has been with the Stags for the past 16 years, both as a coach and as part of the administration at DeMatha.

Bevill is a 1990 graduate of DeMatha and had local coaching stints at DeMatha as well as Bishop McNamara. He most recently was the director of football operations at Howard University and before that, served as Maryland’s director of football player development. He joined Bishop Ireton in his current roll this past June.

McGregor will inherit a DeMatha team with a slew of high-end Class of 2020 players that includes five-star running back MarShawn Lloyd, four-star defensive end Coziah Izzard, three-star offensive guard Golden Achumba and three-star defensive tackle Jordan White. The Stags lose a pair of Division I-bound seniors in the secondary with Alabama signee DeMarcco Hellams and Florida State commit Nick Cross.

