

Toronto's Kawhi Leonard, left, cools off after a loss to the Spurs as teammate Danny Green speaks with San Antonio Coach Gregg Popvich. (Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

In his first visit to San Antonio since forcing a trade to the Raptors, Kawhi Leonard was treated by Spurs fans with predictable disdain. According to Isaiah Thomas, it was also a show of lamentable disrespect.

“That man won a championship for y’all and u boo him??” Thomas, in his first season with the Nuggets, said on Twitter. “That ain’t it!”

Thomas was referring to the 2014 Finals MVP award Leonard won while leading the Spurs past LeBron James and the Heat, but he skipped past much more recent history that, on Thursday, was of far greater concern to the 18,000-plus in attendance at San Antonio’s AT&T Center. They proved extremely eager to vent about what they saw as Kawhi’s disloyalty to a franchise that acquired him as the 15th overall pick in the 2011 draft and molded him into one of the league’s best players.

Leonard grew increasingly estranged from the Spurs last season while only playing nine games amid a lingering thigh injury, the severity of which was unclear but was the subject of tension between him and the team. The two-time NBA defensive player of the year, true to his famously stoic nature, has said little about how that saga unfolded and ultimately led to his trade to Toronto, but Spurs fans vented their feelings Thursday, booing him at every opportunity and even engaging in chants of “Traitor! Traitor!”

Every time Kawhi touches the ball during warmups pic.twitter.com/ptwCcQwMEW — James Wobden (@WorldWideWob) January 4, 2019

Kawhi gets booed on 1st bucket and Danny Green couldn't hold back a smile pic.twitter.com/LY7WwqWNLK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 4, 2019

Spurs fans start "traitor" chant while Kawhi shoots FT's 😳 pic.twitter.com/NTy0zh9ry8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 4, 2019

To make it all the more clear that they were singling out Leonard for their ire, Spurs fans raucously cheered Danny Green, who had been added to the July trade that brought DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round draft pick back from Toronto. As it turned out, DeRozan notched his first career triple-double in a 125-107 San Antonio win that was hardly in doubt after the opening moments, as the Raptors were doubled up, 38-19, in the first quarter and never got closer than 15 points after that.

That gave the home crowd plenty about which to feel good, as did Leonard’s relatively quiet night, one in which he finished with 21 points, five assists, one rebound and two steals, registering a negative-22 in plus/minus. However, among those less than thrilled with Leonard’s treatment was Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich, who said after the game that he “felt badly about it."

“Kawhi is a high-character guy,” Popovich said. “We all make decisions in our lives, what we are going to do with our futures, and he has that same right as any of us. So I felt badly, honestly.”

Nothing but respect between Kawhi and Gregg Popovich. pic.twitter.com/tbiSvAtn39 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 4, 2019

To Thomas, the Spurs fans did not make enough of an effort to see things from the athletes' perspectives. “Take the ‘fan’ hat off for once and put the ‘player’ hat on,” he tweeted, “and see if you will still boo a player …”

Thomas wondered aloud how fans would feel if they let players “come to your job and BOO you” for a couple of hours, asserting that Leonard was just looking out for his own interests “when teams time after time do what’s best for THEM!”

Let us come to your job and BOO you for 2hrs for you looking out for YOURSELF when teams time after time do what’s best for THEM! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 4, 2019

Thomas was speaking from bitter experience, given his 2017 trade to the Cavaliers from a Celtics organization for which he had played exceptionally well before trying to gut out a hip injury — as well as his younger sister’s death in a car accident — during the playoffs. Eventually, he was forced out of action during the Eastern Conference finals, and later that summer he was dealt to Cleveland in exchange for another high-scoring point guard, Kyrie Irving, despite the fact that he had become a fan favorite and team leader in Boston.

That move has paid off for the Celtics, for whom Irving has excelled while Thomas has never fully regained his form and, in fact, has yet to suit up for Denver while recovering from hip surgery in March 2018. The trade also resulted in Thomas expressing anger at Boston management, particularly General Manager Danny Ainge, for its treatment of him, and there’s likely no one in the NBA more sympathetic toward Leonard’s apparent disagreement with the Spurs last season over how ready he was to play with his injured thigh, especially with a massive payday looming on the horizon.

For his part, Leonard said after Thursday’s game that he was not surprised at his reception, and he blamed the “media” for creating a hostile atmosphere at his former home arena.

“Media does a great mind to stir people’s minds and to influence them to think a certain way,” Leonard said. “So, I already knew how that was going to be, the way the media was.”

Before the game, Leonard acknowledged that “at times” he wished things had gone differently in San Antonio, and that his time with the Spurs “meant a lot” in terms of his development as a player. “I put up blood, sweat and tears wearing that jersey,” he said (via mysanantonio.com). “I put a lot of work [in] here.”

However, he added, “It’s a new year, new season. I’m just looking at what is in front of us right now.”

