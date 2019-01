Jay Gruden has been told by the Redskins that he will return next season as coach. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden has been told he will return for 2019 a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday.

Gruden, who has gone 35-44-1 in five seasons as Washington’s coach, has two years remaining on an extension he signed in 2017. He had been operating on the assumption he would be back but said earlier in the week he was still waiting on an official word from team owner Daniel Snyder.