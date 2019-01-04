“I shall not be returning home quite yet,” Capt. Andrew Luck noted last weekend, soon after the Indianapolis Colts claimed an unlikely playoff spot with a victory over the Tennessee Titans in the final game of the NFL’s regular season. “Our unit was victorious in the hard fought, rain-soaked battle…Jubilation.”

The tweet was a punctuation mark on a remarkable season for the Colts — and for Capt. Luck. A dismal 4-12 a year ago, the Colts started 1-5 before a 9-1 finish, dramatically clinching a wild-card berth and setting up a playoff game Saturday against the Houston Texans.

Leading the resurgence is (the real) Andrew Luck, the star quarterback who missed last season after surgery to repair a torn labrum. And narrating his odyssey has been a parody Twitter account that comments on real-time events in Luck’s voice — assuming, that is, that Luck were a leader on the front lines of the Civil War, corresponding with his mother. Yes, it’s kind of weird.

“I stood upon the battlefield once more — and the feeling was glorious,” Capt. Luck tweeted when Luck returned to training camp in August.

“I write you so full of joy, I might burst,” the captain tweeted after the Colts' surged into playoff contention with a five-game winning streak. “Our unit secured yet another victory. That makes five straight, or an entire hand.”

As Luck reemerged this past year, the parody account, with its nearly 400,000 followers, has had its own star turn. It was the subject of a segment on ESPN’s “NFL Countdown,” several months after Luck joined in the fun, too, reading some of the tweets out loud on a Men In Blazers podcast. (“Dearest Mother,” Luck read with a chuckle. “I have received your sweetened opossum strips and crow cakes.”)

Dearest mother —

I shall not be returning home quite yet. Our unit was victorious in the hard fought, rain-soaked battle against the Titans. Jubilation. Our men gave it all their might. Save for one ricochet, my sidearm was true. We are awash with joy. I love you.

— Andrew — Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) December 31, 2018

The parody account, which has been active for several years, works so well because of its authenticity, its earnest embrace of Civil War nostalgia.

“It rings true and the language sounds like it’s from the 19th century,” said Caroline Janney, a history professor at the University of Virginia who specializes in the Civil War. Janney also noted that the tweets seem to mimic the tone of a famous letter written by Union soldier Sullivan Ballou that was unearthed by Ken Burns and featured in his 1990 miniseries about the war.

But Capt. Luck is also effective because of the quarterback who inspires it. Luck sports a prominent neck beard, an awkwardly formal demeanor and a bookish mien — Exhibit A: the Andrew Luck Book Club — which makes him feel convincing as a Civil War-era leader, or at least more so than his contemporaries might.

Who could imagine Tom Brady or Drew Brees snacking on opossum strips?

With Luck back in the playoffs and Capt. Luck tweeting away, it felt like an appropriate time to dig deeper into this vision of Luck as a Civil War hero. With all the attention paid to the fictional Capt. Luck, might there be a Civil War officer whose story his mirrors — a young swashbuckler of another generation, felled by a lengthy injury only to return to glory?

Dearest @CaptAndrewLuck —



Colt scouts spotted Gen. Vrabel and his Titan company preparing their defenses. They will not allow any honky tonk to distract from stifling your campaign. All eyes will be upon the battlefield overmorrow when you lead the assault on Fort Nissan.



— SNF pic.twitter.com/qAqD7kY1i5 — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 28, 2018

The writer of the Capt. Luck tweets, who remains anonymous, is a self-described history buff familiar with the Burns series. But he said there was no one in particular he associated with his imagined character. So The Post turned to several Civil War historians, and a few were kind enough to weigh in ahead of Luck and the Colts' visit to Houston.

If you’re looking for a combatant who returned from serious injury to lead his soldiers to victory in battle, Oliver Otis Howard, the namesake of Howard University, is an option, said Judith Giesberg, a professor at Villanova University and the editor of “Journal of the Civil War Era.” Howard injured his right arm — the same appendage as Luck — during the battle of Seven Pines in Virginia in 1862. He returned to the battlefield, though he lost his arm, and fought valiantly first at Chancellorsville and then alongside William Sherman on the march to Atlanta.

General Francis Channing Barlow is another choice, said Janney. Barlow rose quickly from private to colonel by 1862 (“Not exactly a first pick in the draft, like Luck,” she conceded) and was a future star in the Union army when he suffered a severe groin injury at Antietam. His recovery, much like Luck’s, was marred by a series of complications, including malaria. (Luck never suffered from malaria, but his recovery was hampered by a snowboarding accident.)

At Gettysburg, Barlow was left for dead on the battlefield — some considered Luck’s shoulder injury to be career-threatening last season — before he found redemption fighting at Spotsylvania and at Appomattox alongside Lt. General Ulysses S. Grant.



Hello, yes, this is the Sports section. (AP)

Die-hard Colts fan Peter Carmichael, Director of the Civil War Institute at Gettysburg College and author of “War for the Common Soldier,” meanwhile, pointed directly to Grant himself. Early in the war, Grant earned acclaim during conflict in Tennessee, but his troops were ambushed at Shiloh in 1862, almost costing the Union Army the battle. And though he was not injured, his career as an officer was in peril, Carmichael said.

“There were rumors that Grant had started drinking again,” Carmichael said. “President Lincoln didn’t know if he could count on him, just like we didn’t know if we could count on Luck to return from injury.”

Grant, like Luck, redeemed himself, beginning with the 1863 Vicksburg campaign. Though that campaign started slowly — again, the Colts began 1-5 this season — Grant would emerge victorious.

“This Colts season is exactly like Vicksburg,” Carmichael said. “Grant commanded mostly Midwestern soldiers; he separated them from their supply chain and they had to live off the land. They were tough like Luck’s offensive line this year.”

Of course, those Union soldiers' happy endings were helped by being on the winning side of the war. And perhaps Luck’s return to the playoffs is happy enough after an injury that put his career in jeopardy.

Still, not every Civil War historian has enjoyed the captain’s tweets. Asked for his thoughts via email, University of West Georgia professor Keith Bohannon replied, “The Andrew Luck Twitter posts look like silly nonsense to me written for NFL fans."

More coverage of the NFL playoffs:

Defense still matters in the NFL playoffs, and the Ravens are playing it as well as anybody

One question has tortured Tyrann Mathieu’s entire life. He’s not sure he wants the answer.

A cheap QB is a quick route to NFL playoffs, but sustained success costs big money

The NFL playoffs always include some duds at quarterback, but not this year

Trick plays are now ‘the norm’ in NFL playbooks, and they’ll be on display this postseason

NFL playoff ATS picks and easiest, hardest paths to the Super Bowl

NFL coaching carousel news and rumors: Conflicting reports emerge about Bucs’ interest in Brian Kelly