

Skiers go up a lift in California. Two teens died after falling from chairlifts this week in Pennsylvania and Quebec. (Christopher Weber/AP)

Teenagers in Pennsylvania and Quebec died this week after falling from ski lifts and on to rocks, authorities announced, closing slopes at both resorts as law enforcement investigated the fatalities.

Connor Golembiewski, 17, of Flemington, N.J., was riding a lift at Blue Mountain Resort in the Poconos when he fell 20 feet to his death on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., Carbon County Coroner Robert W. Miller Jr. told NJ.com. He said the county considered Golembiewski’s death an accident.

The resort said in a statement it was unclear what caused Golembiewski to fall or whether he was using the safety bar on the lift to hold himself in place.

“This was a terrible tragic accident and our hearts go out to the family,” the statement read. “Immediately after the incident, the lift was inspected and found to be in good operating order with no mechanical defects … At the lifts — attendants do recommend to guests to ride the chairlift with the bar down."

Connor Golembiewski’s father, Michael Golembiewski, called his son, “an awesome young man.”

“Everyone he met loved him and he loved them,” he said in a statement. “He loved hockey and skiing and so much more.

On Wednesday night at the Mont-Video Ski Centre in northwestern Quebec, a 15 year-old girl jumped from a ski lift with a friend and fell 18 feet to the ground, according to provincial police (via the Canadian Press wire service). , The girl struck a snow-covered boulder about “three meters high,” a police spokeswoman said. Her friend landed successfully on a slope below

“According to the information we have, she was wearing a helmet and was on skis,” the spokeswoman said.

The resort called the death a “tragic accident” in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

But the fatalities raised concerns about safety on the slopes and the lifts that run above them. Golembiewski’s death was the third at Blue Mountain in the past year, according to NJ.com. Last January, a 53 year-old died after colliding with another skier and in March a snowboarder sustained fatal head injuries while snowboarding.

Since 1996, the average age of American ski lifts and gondolas increased from 17 to 27 years old, according to a 2016 report in Outside magazine, citing the industry database Lift Blog. Close to two-thirds of lifts are more than 20 years old and half of those are more than 35 years old.

A customer support manager for Doppelmayr USA, a lift manufacturer based in Salt Lake City, gave a presentation in 2015 in which he compared the state of the nation’s chairlifts to the sinking of the Titanic, according to the program of the Massachusetts Lift Maintenance Seminar.

“As in the causes of the infamous Titanic incident, what may be visible may not be as important as what lies ‘beneath the waterline!,’ ” the program stated in describing the presentation. “The earliest detachable lift installations in the United States have already surpassed the initial targeted life expectancy! Some have plans for retirement; most do not and are intended to run forever! What are the major concerns with aging lifts? What is lurking out there to sink YOUR ship?”

Blue Mountain has seven operating lifts, according to Lift Blog’s database, the oldest of which, the “vista,” began operating in 1976. The newest lift is the “challenge express,” which began operation in 2006. Mont-Video Ski Centre is not included in the database.

Both slopes closed in the days following the deaths, but had opened again by Friday.

