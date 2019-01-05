

(The Washington Post Staff/Washington, D.C.)

Keep up to date with the NFL playoff bracket and schedule throughout the postseason.

Wild-card round

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, Saturday, 4:35 (ESPN)

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, 8:15 (Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, 1:05 (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears, Sunday, 4:40 (NBC)

Divisional round

Colts, Chargers or Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, Jan. 12, 4:35 (NBC)

Bears, Seahawks or Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, Jan. 12, 8:15 (Fox)

Texans, Chargers or Ravens at New England Patriots, Jan. 13, 1:05 (CBS)

Eagles, Seahawks or Cowboys at New Orleans Saints, Jan. 13, 4:40 (Fox)

Conference championships

NFC finalists, Jan. 20, 3:05 (Fox)

AFC finalists, Jan. 20, 6:40 (CBS)

Super Bowl

AFC champion vs. NFC champion in Atlanta, Feb. 3, 6:30 (CBS)

