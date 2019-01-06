

Lamar Jackson has played a big role in the Ravens' return to the playoffs. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

Only two weekends ago, these two teams played in California, so let’s look back and see if there’s anything to be learned from that Week 16 meeting.

The Ravens emerged with a 22-10 victory in which rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 204 yards, topping 200 for the first time in the NFL, and rushed for 39. Just as he was showing that the starting job was his, the defense was coming into its own, holding the Chargers' vaunted offense under 200 yards. Quarterback Philip Rivers, who completed 23 of 37 passes for 181 yards, was sacked four times, threw two interceptions and failed to throw a touchdown pass for the only time this season.

Of course, the Chargers had already clinched a playoff spot, winning 10 of their previous 11 games, and were coming off a 29-28 victory over the Chiefs the previous week. “We couldn’t get them off the field on defense. And we couldn’t stay on the field on offense,” Coach Anthony Lynn said of the Ravens game. “We got outplayed. We got out-coached. It’s just that simple.”

Baltimore, meanwhile, hasn’t forgotten what happened on New Year’s Eve in 2017, when the Bengals knocked them out of playoff contention. On fourth-and-12, down by four, Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton hit Tyler Boyd with a 49-yard touchdown pass with 44 seconds left and that, coupled with the Ravens' inability to answer and a Bills victory, sent the Ravens to the golf course. It was an embarrassing, humiliating way for the season to end, and the 2018 AFC North champions remember. Baltimore will return to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

When: Sunday, 1:05 p.m. Eastern.

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore.

How to watch on TV: CBS.

How to stream online: CBS All Access.

Odds: Ravens -3.

What’s next: The Saturday evening Colts-Texans game will determine who and where the Chargers-Ravens winner plays next weekend, but here’s what we know for sure before Saturday’s AFC wild-card kickoff: If the Colts win, they will play the Chiefs at 4:35 p.m. (NBC) on Jan. 12 in Kansas City. If the Texans win, they’ll play the Patriots at 1:05 p.m. (CBS) on Jan. 13 in New England.



The Chargers will go as far as Philip Rivers takes them. (Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press)

Matchup to watch: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson vs. Chargers safety Derwin James

What Lamar Jackson did for the Ravens' rushing attack cannot be overstated. Through 10 weeks, the Ravens were 27th in rushing yards (834) and 31st in yards per carry (3.6). Over the last seven games of the season, they ran for 415 more yards than any other team and were third in yards per attempt (5.1). Had Jackson maintained the pace he set in seven games over the course of a full season, he would have rushed for 1,271 yards, shattering the single-season quarterback rushing record of 1,039 yards set more than a decade ago by Michael Vick.

This is a quarterback-based rushing offense the likes of which we’ve never seen in the NFL — but this week the Ravens are facing the defense that gave them more fits than any other during their run to the playoffs. The Ravens' offense managed only 16 points in Week 16 before a late defensive touchdown sealed their victory over the Chargers. Jackson called the Chargers defense the fastest they’ve played all season, and no Chargers defender is more explosive than Derwin James, their star rookie safety.

James was mostly neutralized in that Week 16 loss, with just one stop and a missed tackle, but he is already one of the league’s most dangerous hybrid weapons in his first year. His 40 defensive stops were the second-most of any safety, as were his 19 quarterback pressures. The Chargers' defense will keep him in the box to deal with Baltimore’s varied rushing attack, and his ability to track down Jackson could be crucial for the Chargers. — Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus

Chargers' fatal flaw:

The Chargers have a passer with big-play ability — quarterback Philip Rivers orchestrated 59 pass plays of 20 yards or more in 2018, the third most after Patrick Mahomes (72) and Jared Goff (66) — but their defense allowed 52 big plays through the air and another 11 on the ground, putting the team precariously close to the 2014 Patriots (64), one of two Super Bowl winners with that many or more big plays against during the regular season.

A propensity to give up big plays allows opponents to keep their offense on the field, and Los Angeles is no different: It allowed almost six plays per drive in 2018, the fifth-most this season. — Neil Greenberg

Ravens' fatal flaw:

Rookie Lamar Jackson completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,201 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions over seven starts, making him one of the least valuable passers this year per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating. By their metric, Jackson’s 45.2 QBR implies he would guide his team to a underwhelming 7-9 record over a full season. The quarterback he replaced, Joe Flacco, produced a 57.4 QBR before his injury. Peyton Manning was able to win the Super Bowl with a comparable QBR (44.2) in 2015, but that Denver team also boasted a historically good defense. Same for 2012 when Flacco (51.4 QBR) and the Ravens won it all. This year’s Ravens defense is good, but not anywhere close to being in the conversation as one of the best of all time.

Defenders of Jackson would argue his ability to run the ball — he produced 695 yards and five touchdowns on 147 carries in 2018 — makes him a more valuable quarterback; however, that scrambling ability translates to less than a third of a point per game after accounting for the down, distance and field position of each run, per data from TruMedia. — Neil Greenberg

More coverage of the NFL playoffs:

Defense still matters in the NFL playoffs, and the Ravens are playing it as well as anybody

One question has tortured Tyrann Mathieu’s entire life. He’s not sure he wants the answer.

Squirrel oil, raccoon thighs and tobacco spit: Capt. Andrew Luck is back in the NFL playoffs

‘I see my own daughter’: Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins to give playoff check to family of slain girl

‘On Sunday, we’re not related’: Brothers Chris and Kyle Long will face off in NFL playoffs

A cheap QB is a quick route to NFL playoffs, but sustained success costs big money

The NFL playoffs always include some duds at quarterback, but not this year

Trick plays are now ‘the norm’ in NFL playbooks, and they’ll be on display this postseason

NFL playoff ATS picks and easiest, hardest paths to the Super Bowl

NFL coaching carousel news and rumors: Conflicting reports emerge about Bucs’ interest in Brian Kelly