

In five starts this season, including the past three for the Eagles in place of Carson Wentz, Nick Foles has completed 72.3 percent of his passes for 1,413 yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions and a 96.0 passer rating. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

If familiarity breeds contempt, there should be plenty of ill will in this matchup, at least on the part of the Eagles, who find themselves in a playoff situation they know all too well. As with last year, they enter the postseason as underdogs who are playing with their backup quarterback, Nick Foles, and they’re even sporting another thematic accessory: ski masks, in place of last year’s dog masks.

The two head coaches are certainly familiar with each other, as Philadelphia’s Doug Pederson and Chicago’s Matt Nagy worked together for several years as offensive assistants under Andy Reid in Kansas City. Then there are the Long brothers, the Eagles’ Chris and the Bears’ Kyle, who will be squaring off on the 59th birthday of their Hall of Fame father, Howie Long.

One major difference for the Eagles (9-7) is that as the NFC’s No. 6 seed this year, they won’t have the luxury of home-field advantage in any of their playoff games; in 2018 they were the conference’s top seed. Arguably the biggest factor in last season’s run to an NFL championship, though, was the surprisingly effective play of Foles, who took over for starter Carson Wentz late in the season and went on to be named Super Bowl MVP. That dynamic is playing out once again, although if Foles plans on catching another touchdown pass on a “Philly Special” play, he won’t have Trey Burton throwing it to him — because the tight end is now playing for Chicago.

In his first season with the Bears (12-4), Nagy was able to guide the previously last-place squad to an NFC North title and the conference’s No. 3 seed, but while he helped improve the play of young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and an overhauled offense, Chicago’s calling card has been its defense. Led by blockbuster trade acquisition Khalil Mack, these Monsters of the Midway gave up an NFL-low 17.7 points per game during the regular season and forced the most turnovers (36), including the most interceptions (27).

The Eagles are trying to become just the third No. 6 seed to win a Super Bowl, joining the 2005 Steelers and 2010 Packers, but they wouldn’t even be in the playoffs if it weren’t for the Bears, who cleared Philadelphia’s path last week by defeating the Vikings. That result that left some observers wondering if Nagy and Co., who would have been playing Minnesota again this week if they’d lost, preferred to take on Philadelphia.

When: Sunday, 4:40 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago.

How to watch on TV: NBC.

How to stream online: NBC Sports app; DirectTV Now; Hulu with Live TV; FuboTV; PlayStation Vue; YouTube TV; Sling TV; NFL Mobile app (mobile only); Yahoo Sports app (mobile only).

Odds: Bears -6.5.

What’s next: An NFC divisional game next weekend for the winner. If it’s the Bears, they’ll head to Los Angeles to take on the No. 2-seeded Rams, whom they beat, 15-6, at home in Week 14. The Eagles would make a second trip this season to New Orleans to play the top-seeded Saints, who trounced Philadelphia, 48-7, in Week 11.



How you feel about the Bears likely hinges on how you feel about Mitchell Trubisky. (Brad Rempel/USA Today Sports)

Matchup to watch: Eagles quarterback Nick Foles vs. the Bears’ secondary

One of the biggest changes from Nick Foles over the course of last season’s playoffs and the 2018 regular season has been his much-improved decision-making. On 333 dropbacks since the start of 2017′s divisional round, Foles has just six turnover-worthy plays. That’s good for a 1.8 percent rate that is well below the 2.9 percent league average, and is actually even lower than what Drew Brees produced during his MVP-caliber campaign this year (2.0 percent).

[Andrew Luck and the Colts matter again, and they present a real threat to Chiefs]

He’ll be put to the test Sunday, however, facing a Bears defense that has forced opposing passers into turnover-worthy plays 3.5 percent of the time this season. The Bears’ 27 interceptions are six more than the next-closest team, and they’ve dropped six more passes that should have been picks. If Foles, who used to struggle to take care of the ball, can protect it against a defense like Chicago’s, there are some higher powers at work for the Eagles. — Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus

Eagles' fatal flaw:

It’s very difficult for a team to emerge as champion from the wild-card round. Since 2002, only six teams have been able to do it and only one, the 2011 New York Giants, had fewer than 10 wins. However, that Giants team won the NFC East whereas this year’s Eagles are a runner up. Plus, road teams such as Philadelphia have a tough task ahead of them: Visitors are 28-36 in the wild-card round and 58-102 overall since 2002.

There are other knocks against Philadelphia, too. Its net passer rating differential is too low (plus-7.3, 10th best), it has trouble protecting the passer (6.7 percent adjusted sack rate, 17th) and its pass coverage can be porous at times, especially against Rasul Douglas, who allows almost two yards per snap in coverage (1.9), the fifth-highest rate at the position this year. — Neil Greenberg

Bears' fatal flaw:

Your outlook on the Bears likely hinges on how you feel about quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The 24-year-old completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,233 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, ending the season with a 95.4 passer rating. However, seven of his 14 outings resulted in a passer rating below 85 with one other, a win against the Minnesota Vikings, coming close (85.9).

Over the past 15 postseasons, teams have a 53-115 record (a .315 win rate) when their quarterback fails to achieve a passer rating in excess of 85. One clunker from Trubisky and the Bears could see their postseason cut short. — Neil Greenberg

