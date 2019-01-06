

Maryland's Bruno Fernando drives past Rutgers center Myles Johnson during the Terrapins' Big Ten win Saturday in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The day before Maryland’s contest at Rutgers, Coach Mark Turgeon emphasized how it is hard to win on the road, how Seton Hall beat Maryland and Rutgers by similar margins and how the Scarlet Knights had six days to prepare for this game. All true — but none of it seems to matter Saturday.

The Terrapins kept Rutgers winless in the Big Ten, storming to a big lead early and cruising to a 77-63 win.

“To win the way we did is good, more importantly it’s how we’re playing,” Turgeon said. “We’re getting better. We gained a lot of confidence from getting a close win [over No. 24 Nebraska] and we knew we were going to get Rutgers' best shot, especially early. … We were as good as we’ve been defensively. We were as good as we’ve been offensively.”

Maryland improved to 12-3, 3-1 Big Ten. Rutgers, which went just 3-15 in the league last year, dropped to 7-6, 0-3.

Three days after he scored Maryland’s final seven points to beat the Cornhuskers — the Terrapins' first win over a ranked team in nearly three years — freshman Jalen Smith was again crucial, leading the Terps with 16 points.

Maryland took a 21-point lead into intermission and “played a little bit like a younger team in the second half,” Turgeon said. The Scarlet Knights closed the game on a 14-2 run, making the final margin look a little more respectable, but the Terrapins were never threatened in front of capacity crowd.

[Terps' young core will get a test in Big Ten play]

Five Maryland players scored in double figures. Junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. had 15 points and sophomore forward Bruno Fernando added 10 points and nine rebounds. Turgeon was pleased with the team’s ball movement, including Fernando’s five assists compared to two turnovers. The Terps had just 11 turnovers on the road, one of their better totals this season.

With two road wins — this one and the early-season game at Navy — Maryland has already matched last year’s total. The victory over Rutgers marked the beginning of the Terps’ six-game stretch that includes four tilts away from Xfinity Center.

Against Purdue, Maryland’s first Big Ten road opponent this season, freshman guard Serrel Smith Jr. didn’t score. He posted 11 points against Rutgers and continued his defensive improvement.

“He's playing with a lot of confidence right now, which we love,” Cowan said of Smith. “Hitting a lot of shots, which we need him to do. And he's also being a pest on defense. We need it.”

Another freshman, Eric Ayala, scored 11 points, including shooting 3 for 3 from behind the arc.

Sophomore Darryl Morsell guarded Rutgers’ Geo Baker most of the game, and the Terps held Baker to three points. Coming into this matchup, Baker had scored 13.9 points per game.

“He always has to guard the best guy, and he keeps stepping up,” Turgeon said. “Tonight he was great.”

Turgeon took Fernando out of the game early after he picked up a foul fewer than two minutes in. At one point during Fernando’s four minutes on the bench, Cowan joined him after the junior guard turned the ball over. Turgeon said he wasn’t trying to send a message to either, just that both were tired. But during that time, Rutgers took an 11-6 lead. The two veterans returned at the 13:55 mark, and Maryland, which missed 11 of its first 13 shots, got hot.

The Terrapins went on a 23-2 run, during which Rutgers had a 5:32 scoring drought. Cowan said the quick change in score came because the team “really started defending” and fed off Morsell.

After the loss to Seton Hall, Turgeon said he decided the team had to build depth because the players were getting too tired late in games, which led to the early substitutions against Rutgers. Given the lopsided margin through most of the game, just one Terp, Cowan, played more than 30 minutes, and Turgeon said Cowan can handle that without a problem.

Maryland resumes its conference slate Tuesday at Minnesota (12-2, 2-1).

“We are who we are, but we are getting better,” Turgeon said. “We’re talented and we’re figuring it out.”