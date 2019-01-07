

Alabama's Nick Saban and Clemson's Dabo Swinney will meet again. (David J. Phillip/AP)

SAN JOSE — In 1964, Alabama went 10-1, lost the Orange Bowl to Texas and got a share of the national championship even though Texas (10-1) didn’t. In 1966, Alabama went 11-0, mauled Nebraska in the Sugar Bowl and got no national championship, finishing behind Notre Dame (9-0-1) and Michigan State (9-0-1).

While some of this owed to national championships getting doled out before bowl games, even that is just another reminder for children, teenagers and young adults: When parents or grandparents tell you things were saner way back when, feel free to roll your eyes at their nutty nostalgia. Here’s another reminder for a college football night that could prove “historic”: Counting national titles is a routine exercise of a routine eccentricity.

Nick Saban might get to seven Monday night, which in arithmetical terms would surpass Bear Bryant’s six, in the event anyone wishes to take a murky human experiment like American college football and shoehorn it into arithmetic.

Even excellent reporters do, so one asked Saban the pertinent question on Sunday, and Saban responded as would a Nick Saban.

Saban: “Well, I don’t really look at it that way.”

(It’s actually plausible that he doesn’t.)

Saban: “I have a tremendous respect for what this team has been able to accomplish, the opportunity that they created for themselves, and as a coach, you want to do everything you can to help your players have the best opportunity to be successful for what they want to accomplish.”

(That might sound like gibberish but isn’t.)

“We’ve been successful in these games, and we’ve been unsuccessful in these games, and at times as a coach you want to make sure that you’re doing everything possible to help this particular team and this group of young men who have worked so hard all year long to be able to have the best chance to be successful against a great team that they have to play.”

(That sounds like respect.)

“That doesn’t really enter into it in my mind.”

(One of the curious aspects about Saban is that, after all these years, one doesn’t get the sense that he shuts the door after the season and hops around the living room counting his titles and taking a quick bask in his place in “history.”)

“I don’t ever even think about that at all.”

(After all, it’s recruiting season.)

“I do think a lot about trying to make and help this team to be the best possible — and to put them in the best possible position to have a chance to be successful.”

(That statement would seem defensible given the record.)

It’s an odd construct that Saban works like some madman at building the statistics which cause fans to revel and chroniclers to chronicle, yet seems to possess zero ego about those statistics. Besides, if he did use his time on Earth contemplating them, he might have added:

Man, those stats are fuzzy.

Bryant didn’t win any of the official titles in 1966, although he did win two unofficial ones — good grief — because the country and its media had decided the Notre Dame-Michigan State game of Nov. 19 constituted the “Game of the Century,” clearly an affront to the other 99 years. He did win a share of one in 1978 even though that one was a cockamamie case of Eastern bias, with Alabama and Southern California both 11-1, and with Southern California having traveled to Birmingham and leveled Alabama.

Even Saban’s numbers have their murk, sometimes also born of a nation deciding things before fruition. In the BCS-era puzzle of 2003, everybody agreed on Oklahoma as such a towering force that everybody could not quite abandon it when it got annihilated 35-7 by Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game. The final BCS standings went No. 1 Oklahoma (12-1), No. 2 LSU (12-1) and No. 3 USC (11-1), giving Saban’s LSU a last-minute shot at the BCS title game, where it proved stronger than Oklahoma.

USC did get the AP title.

A reminder to children, teenagers and young adults...

Strong arguments exist that Alabama deserved BCS title-game berths with No. 2 rankings in 2011 and 2012, but those arguments are not inarguable. And while the five-season-old, four-team playoff concept has quashed a lot of the quibbles, the College Football Playoff selection committee’s placement of Alabama at No. 4 in early December 2017, enabling a shot at Saban’s sixth title (and fifth at Alabama), still might draw skepticism from some.

Some of the “some” might live around Columbus, Ohio.

The oddities of sports include that longtime coaches often win titles with teams not as good as their non-champion teams, but it’s even odder in college football. Saban’s seven may pass Bryant’s six, but in one of the weirdest sports on the planet, the only ironclad argument is that they were and are two extraordinary coaches.



Nick Saban, after another title. (David J. Phillip/AP)

College Football Playoff final: Alabama vs. Clemson

When: Monday, 8 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

How to watch on TV: ESPN.

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor and Tom Rinaldi.

How to stream online: ESPN.com, ESPN app.

Odds: Alabama -5.5.

How they got here: Alabama (14-0) rolled through the regular season undefeated, its closest call coming in a 45-23 home win over Texas A&M. The Tide got its best test from Georgia in the SEC title game, a 35-28 win. Alabama then beat fourth-seeded Oklahoma in the CFP semifinals, 45-34. Clemson (14-0) had a similarly impressive regular season, with only two victories by single-digits: a 28-26 win at Texas A&M and a 27-23 win against Syracuse. Both those games came in September. The Tigers stomped Pittsburgh, 42-10, in the ACC title game, and dominated third-seeded Notre Dame, 30-3, in the CFP semifinals.

Series history: Alabama is 14-4 against Clemson, although most of the games came long before any of this year’s players were alive. But the schools have played three straight years in the College Football Playoff, including twice in the final game. After the 2015 season, Alabama beat Clemson, 45-40, to win the national championship. The next year, Clemson returned the favor in a 35-31 win. Last January, Alabama dominated Clemson, 24-6, in a national semifinal before beating Georgia to win the title.

Players to watch: Alabama had six players make the AP’s first- and second-team all-American list, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, tackle Jonah Williams, center Ross Piersbacher, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and safety Deionte Thompson. Clemson had four players on those teams, including running back Travis Etienne, tackle Mitch Hyatt, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Crazy fact: Alabama’s senior class, the Associated Press noted, is 55-3. Clemson’s seniors are 55-4. According to the AP, those are the best two marks for a senior class in major college football history.



Alabama and Clemson during the 2017 College Football Playoff national title game. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A history of memorable plays: Already there have come a whiplash onside kick in Arizona in January 2016, a deathless last-second touchdown in Florida in January 2017 and a cartoonish 308-pound interception in Louisiana in January 2018. Already Alabama and Clemson have players on their rosters who, despite belonging to different conferences, are about to see the opposing colors for a fourth time or a third. Already they’re running around with their young heads filled with January stories of a playoff rivalry that has become storied. They’re about to add more.

— Alabama and Clemson have built a library of memorable plays. Now they will make some more.

The Levi’s Stadium Field: CFP organizers insist that the field for Monday night’s game will hold up, even though the Bay Area has seen some rain in recent days. For one, they’re keeping it under a tarp when it rains. For another, it’s an entirely new field, one installed almost immediately after the Redbox Bowl ended at Levi’s Stadium on New Year’s Eve.

— The field at Levi’s Stadium is usually a mess, so they brought in a new one for the CFP title game

Alabama rules the first quarter, Clemson the second: Alabama has won its first quarters by a total score of 220-45, rendering unwise any late arrival to a Crimson Tide game no matter how highbrow the Tuscaloosan tailgate. Clemson won its second quarters by 211-38, allowing more time for pregame libations on the off chance any fans are into that. So perhaps Alabama will sprint to a lead, and Clemson will recover, and they’ll go to halftime and start over.

— National championship isn’t half-bad: Alabama rules first quarter; Clemson owns second.

Dexter Lawrence, two others suspended: Three Clemson players, including starting defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, will remain suspended for the College Football Playoff national championship game after supplemental samples of a failed drug test returned positive results for a banned muscle-growth supplement.

— Dexter Lawrence, two other Clemson players suspended for national title game

Cheap tickets: Two factors have conspired to drive down the cost of tickets for college football’s marquee event this year: The Northern California location, and the matchup and championship fatigue.

— Ticket prices for the College Football Playoff final have fallen off a cliff

An amateurism ruling: College sports power brokers and their lawyers will be monitoring developments about 40 miles away in Oakland where, any day over the next few weeks, a federal judge could issue a ruling upending the economy of major college sports, clearing the way for more money to make its way to athletes.

— After another lucrative College Football Playoff, NCAA awaits ruling on amateurism

Fighting the Tide: In the modern college football world, being from Alabama and going to Clemson doesn’t just mean bucking the conventional wisdom and the gravitational pull of the twin in-state death stars of Alabama and Auburn. It is, rather, jumping off one speeding train traveling north in favor of the other speeding train traveling south. A collision is inevitable.

— Justyn Ross is from Alabama and plays for Clemson. Now that’s fighting the Tide.