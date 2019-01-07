

Led by Qudus Wahab (45) the Huskies have won 10 straight. (Will Newton/For The Washington Post)

The Flint Hill Huskies talk a lot about one-game win streaks. The paradoxical phrase is representative of their one-step-at-a-time approach to the season, a reminder to stay focused and in the moment.

“We want to break the season into one game championships,” Coach Rico Reed said.

Outside of the locker room though, Flint Hill’s actual win streak is 10 games long. The Huskies fell to Sidwell Friends at the start of December but have not lost since, taking down Bishop Ireton, South County and, most recently, Georgetown Prep along the way.

“We don’t ever want to be outworked,” Reed said of his team’s mentality to start the year. “And we talk about trust often. Trusting our staff and system but also trusting each other.”

The team is led by senior big man Qudus Wahab, and their goal on offense is often to get the ball down low. Wahab is one of four players on the roster taller than 6-foot-6. That provides the team with some versatility. An example: when Wahab missed last week’s game against Bullis, 6-foot-10 transfer Noel Brown filled in admirably.

In the backcourt, the team starts three point guards. Senior Ethan Jones, junior Justice Ellison and Westfield transfer Jordan Hairston all provide different skillsets, but can each run the offense. When the Huskies dominate the boards, something that isn’t too difficult with their size, there’s a good chance their outlet pass will find a point guard.

“We don’t have to get it to a certain player to make things happen,” Reed said. “We trust all of them with the ball.”

The Huskies’ distinctive roster makeup could help them stand out in a Mid-Atlantic Conference that is packed with size and talent this season. Reed said his team’s first priority is to protect home court. They have not lost a game at Flint Hill since early 2017.

Their second goal is to not get ahead of themselves. They want to keep stacking one-game win streaks, all the way through the postseason.

“We all recognize that we have our best basketball ahead of us,” Reed said.

- Michael Errigo

Mount Hebron wants to build something big

Because Jared Ettinger coached Mount Hebron’s junior varsity team before taking over the varsity squad this season, he knows all about the players and the team culture. And he knows Mt. Hebron has been a mediocre program over the past 10 years, with a winning percentage hovering around .500.

Ettinger wants to change that.

“I want to build a community-based program that year in and year out sees sustained success,” Ettinger said. “Sustained success isn’t always the best record or county championship. ... We want to build something with longevity — something where year in and year out we can have a program that expects better than a mediocre overall record.”

It may sound like a lofty goal for a first-year head coach. But with players such as Odell Dickerson, a 6-foot-4 transfer from Chapelgate Christian averaging 21 points and eight rebounds, and Brandon Prox, whose 79 made threes last season was the most by a Howard County public school player in the last decade, Ettinger has the tools to begin strong. Now, he’s working on transitioning that talent into team chemistry and success.

The Vikings finished last season by winning nine of their final 12 games. With an up-and-down season so far — they won four of their first five games but lost three of the last four — the Vikings hope to make a similar run to push for the playoffs.

“We’re hoping to go on a similar run, but there’s no pressure to replicate that,” Ettinger said. “But if we want to go on a run, we’re going to have to do the little things better, like running the offense off the ball, being more disciplined, working on the defensive glass.”

- David J. Kim

Osbourn Takes Down Rival Osbourn Park

Osbourn and Osbourn Park are no strangers, but the Osbourn Eagles found themselves in unfamiliar territory Friday.

The Eagles usually have no trouble handling the Yellowjackets, but this time proved different, as new Coach Jeremy Coleman and more offensive depth have made Osbourn Park stronger this season.

Ultimately, thanks to the efforts of senior Draykeau Hogan and sophomore Manny Ojo, the Eagles were able to secure a 69-58 win, their 11th straight victory against their rivals.

Hogan had a career-high 27 points, and Ojo sunk five three-pointers as the duo combined for 48 points. The two were also able to slow down Osbourn Park’s top scorer, Ethan Wilson, who averages 22 points per game but had 19 in the game on just 26-percent shooting.

“I’d argue we have two of the best guards in the area,” Osbourn Coach Rocky Carter said. “We got an incredibly unselfish team… we’re very fortunate to have the guards that we have and very fortunate to have the team that we have.”

Osbourn (12-1) ranks second in the 6A division while Osbourn Park, who had won five straight prior to the loss, dropped to 5-8.

“There’s no night off in our district, there’s no game we can look at that we can say, ‘oh, we should win that one...’ Carter said. “We must make sure that we do the little things correctly.”

-Sammi Silber

After close losses, Eastern comes up clutch

Entering its game against Ron Brown on Friday night, Eastern’s previous three losses came by seven or fewer points. But the Ramblers found themselves on the opposite end of a close game during their 71-68 win over the Monarchs.

With about three seconds remaining and the game tied at 68, the officials called a technical foul on Ron Brown for having too many players on the court. Guard Christopher Green sunk one of two free throws. On the ensuing possession, the Monarchs fouled Green, who drained two more shots from the charity stripe. Ron Brown didn’t get off a shot at the buzzer.

“I was like, ‘We need this win because it’s league play,’” Eastern guard Darryl Carter said.

Eastern (7-5) went 11-18 last season, but Carter said the Ramblers’ offense is more versatile this year with a deeper bench and more guards who can handle the ball.

Carter said Eastern focused on making smarter decisions and boxing out on offense during practices after their array of close defeats.

The Ramblers play Banneker on Monday before tests against McKinley Tech and Wilson later this week.

“It could boost our energy and confidence,” Carter said of Friday’s victory. “We haven’t reached our potential yet.”

-Kyle Melnick