

Capitals center Travis Boyd scored his fourth goal this season in Washington's win against the Red Wings Sunday night. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Washington Capitals center Travis Boyd has seen his offensive productivity flourish in his first full NHL season and in his mind, it’s about time.

After years of toiling for the Hershey Bears, the Capitals' American Hockey League affiliate, Boyd has finally begin to see his game translate at the next level. With 11 points off four goals and seven assists through 22 games for the Capitals this season, Boyd has not only been a catalyst for the Capitals' overall success, but has begun to solidify himself as a reliable offensive contributor.

Capitals Coach Todd Reirden praised Boyd and the fourth-line’s production as “why we stand where we do in the standings right now.” Boyd scored his fourth goal in the Capitals’ 3-2 win Sunday against Detroit, off an assist from captain Alex Ovechkin.

“I believed in myself and I believed I could come in here and do what I’m doing and it is reassuring for me to put up the points that I have and to reassure myself that I can play here and I belong at this level,” Boyd said Monday.

Boyd is currently leading the team — and is eighth in the league — with an average of 3.32 total five-on-five points per 60 minutes of ice time among players who have skated at least 100 minutes. The seven players above him are Nikita Kucherov, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Sidney Crosby, Viktor Arvidsson, Brayden Point, Mitchell Marner and Max Comtois.

“He has the ability to create offensively,” Reirden said Sunday of Boyd. “Sometimes you just got to get him in situations where you can free him up a little bit and he has the ability to convert on plays ... and that was a huge goal for him, I think, personally and also just massive for our team to get that goal.”

Before the Capitals re-signed Boyd on a two-year contract back in the offseason, he played 248 games with the Hershey Bears, scoring 56 goals and tallying 126 assists. He scored a career-high four goals in a game on Feb. 16. He got the chance to move up to play with the Capitals at the start of the previous postseason when center Jay Beagle was injured, but was unable to play due to a virus.

Boyd once again got his shot to compete for a spot on the fourth-line in Washington this preseason, but injured his left foot blocking a shot and landed on long-term injured reserve. Boyd came back in the beginning of November and scored his first NHL goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in mid-December.

“I don’t really want to be sit here and be viewed as I am breaking out,” Boyd said. “I’d rather view it as getting comfortable and getting confident and know there is still more to go for me.”

While Reirden acknowledges Boyd’s offensive prowess, the coach wants to see continued consistency. On Sunday, Reirden moved Boyd up to the third line to skate alongside forwards Andre Burakovsky and Brett Connolly. Boyd had started the night centering the fourth line between Chandler Stephenson and Devonte Smith-Pelly.

“It is not an easy league to play in and night in and night out,” Reirden said. “It is a grind and you’ve got to be on every night when you are in that spot of trying to solidify yourself full-time NHLer. He’s done that and now it is how consistent can he be? How can he add offense? How can he find ways to keep himself in the lineup?

"We’ve had him killing penalties, we’ve had him do different things, different line setups, in games last year he was able to capitalize on it, being on the ice with different people.”

