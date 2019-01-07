

Chicago's Cody Parkey reacts after missing a field goal as Philadelphia players celebrate their win. (Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press)

It wasn’t just that Cody Parkey missed what would have been a game-winning field goal for the Bears in their NFC first-round playoff matchup Sunday with the visiting Eagles. It was how he missed. His attempt from 43 yards and with 10 seconds left not only hit the left upright — the sixth time since November that Parkey hit a goal post, including, incredibly, four times in one game — but it also bonked off the crossbar before bouncing back onto the field, sealing Chicago’s doom.

Cody Parkey's would-be game-winning FG hits the crossbar twice sending the Eagles to the Divisional Round. #PHIvsCHI #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/mchSudQfLL — NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2019

Not surprisingly, the play elicited plenty of reactions from NFL figures watching from afar and, in even less of a shocker, a torrent of memes online. However, the Internet also produced evidence that Parkey’s kick was tipped by a Philadelphia defender, which could let him off the hook, at least a little bit.

In the immediate aftermath of the failed attempt, however, others around the league were agog, particularly those with ties to Chicago. “Just devastating,” tweeted former Bears wide receiver Eddie Royal.

“I’m still in disbelief,” former Bears running back Matt Forte said a short time later.

Taking a more profane approach was free agent defensive end Robert Ayers, who dropped an f-bomb and added a face-palm emoji while tweeting, “[Expletive] kickers.”

Meanwhile, 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon brought up Robbie Gould, a longtime Bears kicker who became the franchise’s all-time leading scorer only to be released shortly before the 2016 season. A teammate of Garcon’s in San Francisco for the past two seasons, Gould was (to answer Garcon’s question below) in attendance at Soldier Field.

That hurts. Where is @RobbieGould09 ??? — Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) January 7, 2019

Bears kicker going to need a PJ out of chicago 🙈 — Kamar Aiken Sr (@KamarAiken88) January 7, 2019

Even Eagles defensive end Chris Long, who played in the game, was moved to tweet (presumably once he reached his locker), “Wow.”

But was the kick tipped? Philadelphia’s Treyvon Hester claimed after the game to have done just that, and some video evidence may have bolstered his case.

The Eagles are still alive thanks to the left hand of Treyvon Hester, who tipped Cody Parkey’s final kick. pic.twitter.com/NliKZhQ2eZ — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) January 7, 2019

Here’s a frame-by-frame look that clearly shows the Parkey kick was tipped by Treyvon Hester (Hester confirmed to @Bo_Wulf he tipped it). pic.twitter.com/6dOXui7Yyp — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 7, 2019

Here’s another look at the kick. Sure looks like Hester got a finger on the ball. pic.twitter.com/WB5Ht68VIB — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 7, 2019

All-22 footage clearly shows Treyvon Hester got a piece of Cody Parkey’s final FG attempt vs. Eagles. pic.twitter.com/kAZdjdXug4 — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) January 7, 2019

Parkey certainly seemed surprised at what happened, saying after the game: “There’s really no answer to it. I thought I hit a good ball.”

“It’s one of the worst feelings in the world to let your team down,” added the 26-year-old, who’s in his fifth NFL season and first with Chicago. “I feel terrible. Continue to put things into perspective, continue to just put my best foot forward and just sleep at night knowing that I did everything in my power this week to make that kick, and for whatever reason it hit the crossbar and the upright.”

A) Super proud of the entire @ChicagoBears team & franchise for making 2018-19 an amazing year be a fan (finally)!



B) If Parkey doesn’t make 3 kicks earlier, the team isn’t even in position to win it with that last one so slow your roll haters.



C) The damn kick was tipped. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 7, 2019

It remains to be seen whether Parkey, who made his first three field goal attempts in the game, gets any sort of image rehabilitation if it’s confirmed that Hester’s hand did steer the ball leftward. Unfortunately for Parkey, the Internet was already off and running, with even noted Eagles fan Kobe Bryant getting involved.

Some used the stunned reaction of Bears Coach Matt Nagy as a jumping-off point.

Damn. I'm pretty sure if Cody Parkey goes missing, Matt Nagy is going to be a prime suspect. That is not a happy man... #PHIvsCHI #NFLWildCard pic.twitter.com/A4PqTUto4m — Producer Rob (@LevelandRowns) January 7, 2019

When she says she likes you better as a friend pic.twitter.com/xI5255ASx4 — Mostly Football (@MostlyFBShow) January 7, 2019

Others saw fit to invoke classic moments from “The Simpsons.”

You can actually pinpoint the second Cody Parkey's heart rips in half... annnnnndddd now. pic.twitter.com/mlSQvyl9c0 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 7, 2019

BRUTAL: Bears kicker Cody Parkey misses heartbreaking field goal to lose playoff game. ⬇️ WATCH ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4s5aGVloe6 — Tom Wright-Piersanti (@tomwp) January 7, 2019

Of course, the “Bird Box” meme simply had to make an appearance or two.

Actual footage of Cody Parkey kicking that field goal tonight. #FlyEaglesFly #Eagles pic.twitter.com/qQ2qrZOjLd — Brian Sheehan (@BSheehanTV) January 7, 2019

And is any earthshaking sports moment complete without the Spanish-language call? ¡No señor!

Coming to Parkey’s defense was Bears teammate Charles Leno, who was asked what message he would have for those letting the kicker know of their displeasure. “What would my message be? [Expletive] you,” Leno said. “You’re not in our position. You don’t know how hard this [expletive] is.”

Feeling less sympathetic, though, was Lions cornerback Darius Slay, who was shown in a video clip cackling with glee at his division rival’s misfortune. Tipped ball or no, Slay’s teammate T.J. Lang had a tip of his own for Parkey.

My final advice for the weekend.. do NOT check your Twitter no matter what Cody. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) January 7, 2019

