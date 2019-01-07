

With the Baltimore Ravens' season now finished after Sunday’s wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the team’s attention turns to working things out with the coach who guided them to their first playoff berth since the 2014 season. John Harbaugh has just one year left on his contract and, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens would like to work out an extension that would keep him in Baltimore past the 2019 season.

If they can’t agree to a new contract, Harbaugh likely will draw interest from one of the eight NFL teams currently without a head coach. Schefter says two of those teams “are strongly considering that possibility,” without naming the pair of franchises. But thanks to a report from the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad, it’s safe to say one of them is the Miami Dolphins.

According to one of Schad’s sources, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has a “burning interest” in Harbaugh.

Because Harbaugh remains under contract, the only way Miami could get him to South Florida for next season is via trade, and Baltimore’s asking price may be so high — two first-round picks, for instance — that it would leave a Dolphins team that’s seen as a rebuilding project particularly bereft. There are other reasons to be wary, too: Miami is expected to move on from quarterback Ryan Tannehill this offseason, whether by trading him or, more likely, cutting him. The team’s offensive line was a mess this past season. The defensive line struggled to both pressure opposing quarterbacks and stop the run.

Miami needs those draft picks probably more than it needs Harbaugh.

Harbaugh himself seems to be leaning toward a return to Baltimore, and NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the two sides “are progressing toward a long-term extension.” So Ross’s “burning interest” could be extinguished any day now.

“I have every expectation, every plan to be here as long as the Ravens want me here, and I believe that they want me here,” Harbaugh told reporters after the Ravens' loss Sunday.

“And I think that’s been made clear by them to me over the last few weeks, and like I said a couple weeks ago or last week, I love everybody in the organization. There’s just great people and [I] expect to go forward with that as long as that’s what they want to do. And I do believe that’s what they want to do, and let’s roll.”

