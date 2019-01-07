

Cody Parkey, as the doinks doubled. (Mike DiNovo/USA Today Sports) (Mike Dinovo/Usa Today Sports)

Cody Parkey’s last-second kick Sunday afternoon was the perfect sports moment. Make the 43-yard field goal and the Chicago Bears were one step closer to the Super Bowl; a miss would end their season and secure the Philadelphia Eagles a date with the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

It was dramatic and poignant, the emotion of an entire season packed into a single play. Then Parkey actually kicked the ball and the moment got even better. The ball clanged off the left upright and then off the crossbar. It hung in the air for a precious second before finally tumbling to the Soldier Field turf. The officials signaled no-good. The Eagles won, 16-15. The Bears' season was over.

The soundtracks for the kick were as glorious as the unforgettable play (so long, of course, as you aren’t a Bears fan).

[Cody Parkey’s missed field goal was actually blocked, says NFL. The reactions live on.]

In the moments after the kick, and with NBC’s announcing team of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth still trying to make sense of the replay — did it really hit the upright and the crossbar? — Collinsworth, the color analyst, offered perhaps the perfect combination of alliteration and onomatopoeia

“Oh my goodness,” he said, “the Bears' season is going to end on a double doink."

And, surely, the play will now live forever — in infamy in Chicago and in ecstasy in Philadelphia — as the “double doink.” Bill Simmons soon made reference to the “the Double Doink Game.” The Post headlined its Bears-Eagle game story with the moniker. The Guardian called it “the double-doink heard around the world,” double-doink blog posts sprouted like weeds, entrepreneurs created double-doink T-shirts, and the Eagles almost immediately tweeted the highlight with that phrase.

Asked Monday how he settled on that phrasing, Collinsworth couldn’t help but chuckle.

“I don’t think I invented the word,” he said. “I think John Madden said doink first. But it was this double dinky thing — the ball bounced off one and then the other.”

He added, “It’s not like you can practice that all week for that kind of thing.”

Meanwhile, just seconds earlier, Philadelphia Eagles Spanish language radio announcer Rickie Ricardo offered his own memorable call. As Parkey’s kick careened toward the ground, he cried, “No, señor! No, señor!” (Six times he repeated it, in fact, for full effect.)

Unlike Collinsworth’s quick quip, Ricardo’s call is a popular favorite. Last year, when Jake Elliott nailed a 61-yard field goal to beat the New York Giants, Ricardo’s line was “Si, Senior!” In an interview, Ricardo explained that the simplicity of the call is meant to be accessible to both English speakers and a Hispanic audience that wants to learn the game of football.

“'Si, señor' is very easy for everyone,” he said. “The lowest common denominator, you don’t have to think much. It’s very simple for Hispanics, but if you don’t speak Spanish it doesn’t take much thought. This guy missed a kick. You could not know one phrase in Spanish and you know what’s going on.”

[Cody Parkey’s worst moment came during the Bears-Eagles game. His best moment came after it.]

When asked if the enthusiasm and repetition behind his catchphrase was comparable at all to Andres Cantor’s famous “Goooaaalll” call, Ricardo said that he could appreciate the similarities, but pointed out that there is more variety in American football.

“The Hispanic sports fan is passionate; that’s what they want,” he said. “But you can only paint the word goal in so many colors."

Both announcers were fielding accolades Monday for their work. Collinsworth’s son told him he was trending on Twitter. “It’s been bananas,” Ricardo said of the calls and texts he’s received and the attention on social media.

Both men also indicated that before the kick they felt something momentous was about to happen.

“I called Cody Parkey’s games for the Eagles,” Ricardo said. “I saw him make some big kicks and miss some big kicks.”

As Parkey lined up for his big moment, Collinsworth recalled watching replays in his preparation for the game of the kicks that Parkey had hit off uprights during the season, including four in one game.

“I almost said something about that,” Collinsworth said. “But I didn’t want to be a jinx.”

